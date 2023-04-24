¡HOLA! TV is preparing an extraordinary day of programing for the coronation of Charles III, which will be broadcasted live on May 6

Oriana Pérez, Julio Otero, Lucía Riaño, and from London, Diego Reinares and Marcela Hernández, will provide analysis of all the details in a variety of special programs dedicated to this historic event

The channel for royalty will also premiere an exclusive in the region, "Born to be King" and "Charles III, the new King", two specials that will serve as appetizers to the most anticipated event in the United Kingdom

MIAMI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- ¡HOLA! TV, the flagship channel for news on the royal family, will be a privileged witness of the coronation of Charles III, the event of the year in the United Kingdom.

The big day will be on May 6, when for more than three hours, distinguished panelists from ¡HOLA! in Madrid will join our royalty experts Oriana Pérez, Julio Otero, and our correspondents on the ground in the British capital to relay for the audience what's transpiring, in detail, around this historic ceremony, starting with the King's Procession, the route the royal couple will take by carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The newly crowned couple's appearance on the palace balcony will be the culmination of the solemn event, with more than 2,000 guests expected to be in attendance.

Through the live transmission, and now on prime time, ¡HOLA! TV has prepared ¡HOLA! TV Specials: "A Ceremony for History", in which Lucía Riaño and Oriana Pérez will select the highlights of the day with the support of Diego Reinares and Marcela Hernández in London who will zoom in on the festive spirit invading the British capital. This will be followed by a ninety-minute visual tour recapping the key events of the day.

"As in the all the great moments that mark history in which royal families around the world play a leading role, ¡HOLA! TV will again be a leader when the time comes to approach, rigorously and with our own particular style, what transpires during the coronation of Charles III. But we will also be present before and after the big day, through our programming, to shine the spotlight on this important event like no other channel can," says Adolfo Álvarez, director of content at ¡HOLA! TV

And the extraordinary programming ¡HOLA! TV is preparing goes beyond May 6, in that throughout the entire week preceding the coronation, the channel will dedicate LA HORA ¡HOLA! to the latest news, progress, preparations, and reactions heard around the world as a new era commences for the British crown.

Closer to the big day, there will be an exclusive regional screening of two special programs to know more about the new sovereign. Therefore, May 2, on "Born to be King",those who know him and have worked alongside him will remember Charles' long wait as Prince of Wales. He would become the longest heir-in-waiting to ascend to the throne. On May 4, as an exclusive, there will also be "Charles III, the new King", a profile of the son of Elizabeth II who has managed to overcome all kinds of obstacles to occupy the post for which he was destined.

As the celebration continues for two more days, Monday May 8, the daily show presented by Natasha Cheij will relive the best moments and anecdotes on "LA HORA ¡HOLA!: Special Coronation" as well as the large concert given by international icons and today's stars, held at Windsor Castle, followed by various social and cultural events on the streets of the capital.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

LIVE - TRANSMISSION OF THE CORONATION OF CHARLES III LATAM : 3:00AM MX/ 4:00AM COL/ 5:00AM VEN/ 6:00AM ARG US: 5:00AM ET/ 2:00AM PT

¡HOLA! TV SPECIALS: 'A CEREMONY FOR A NEW KING' LATAM : 8:00PM MX/ 9:00PM COL/ 10:00PM VEN/ 11:00PM ARG US: 10:00PM / 9:00PM C

CHARLES III CORONATION SUMMARY LATAM : 9:00PM MX/ 10:00PM COL/ 11:00PM VEN/ 00:00PM ARG US: 11:00PM ET/ 8:00PM PT

