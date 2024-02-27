- Pandora Marketing LLC Continues to Serve Customers During Voluntary Chapter 11 Reorganization

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora Marketing, LLC, a leading timeshare contract resolution marketing company, entered into Chapter 11 Reorganization on January 31, 2024 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Missouri after the cost of its litigation against timeshare behemoths Wyndham, Bluegreen Vacations, and Diamond reached record highs.

During this transition, Pandora Marketing will continue its commitment to customers with their timeshare exit goals despite major developers continuing to attempt to stop Pandora's efforts to help clients. Pandora's legal team has achieved resolution for thousands of clients. In October 2023, Pandora succeeded in decreasing a $1.5 million federal lawsuit by large developer Bluegreen to only $100,000 and achieved relief for 800 clients from their timeshare burden.

Although Pandora's legal team considers this a victory, the costs of trial were more than Pandora could cover along with the other two cases against two other timeshare giants. "The Company made a difficult but necessary decision to build on previous actions to manage costs and overcome these massive litigation expenses by filing for voluntary chapter 11 protection," said Rich Folk, Co-Trustee. Through this filing, Pandora Marketing intends to safeguard its business, customers, employees, and goodwill while improving its business practices through reorganization and assessment within all departments.

Senior leadership has long determined that Pandora can complete chapter 11 without disrupting operations, and the entire team has already implemented its plan to service its customers while handling go-forward commitments to its employees and vendors. "The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver the same innovative solutions that empower our customers to successfully resolve their timeshare contract," said Folk.

"We have all been working diligently since filing [for chapter 11] to improve our cash position by scaling down, getting lean, and focusing on our most impactful business lines," said Bo Wilson, Co-Trustee. "Our problem was never a matter of sales. The only problem Pandora has had is the cost of litigation. The plaintiffs seem to all have the same strategy of trying to put us out of business, and they seem to share informational resources in spite of pretending to be economic rivals when it comes to Pandora."

Additional information on the Company's chapter 11 case can be found at PandoraMarketing.org.

Pandora is advised in this matter by Seth Shumaker, Attorney at Law, senior bankruptcy advisor.

Pandora is a leading timeshare resolution marketing company trusted by thousands of timeshare owners seeking to resolve their timeshare contract. We aim to provide consumer advocacy and actionable answers to for individuals and their families with the overall goal of improving the timeshare industry. Pandora's team of consumer advocates are committed to educating and informing timeshare owners of their rights as consumers.

