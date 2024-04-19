"Seeds of Hope: Building Brighter Futures Dinner" Raises Funds for Early Childhood Education

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Pathways LA, a leading Resource and Referral Childcare Agency and advocate for early childhood education and family support services, hosted its yearly fundraising event, "Seeds of Hope: Building Brighter Futures Dinner," on Saturday, April 13. The event attracted a diverse array of attendees, including elected officials, community leaders, advocates, child care providers, all united in their dedication to supporting early childhood education.

Pathways LA presented the Bea Gold Corporate Award to Walmart Neighborhood Markets for their ongoing contribution to Pathways LA participants of programs, providing local community grants to support Pathways LA Family Engagement program. Pathways LA also presented the Bea Gold Compassion Award to Congressmember Jimmy Gomez, representative of California's 34th District (CA-34), and Founder Chair of the Congressional Dads Caucus.

"Our impact goes far beyond the walls of our agency. It's about the ripple effect that investment in children has on entire communities," said Tamika Farr, Pathways LA Chief Executive Officer, "Research shows that a good early foundation for children sets them on a new trajectory- one of success, resilience, and fulfillment that extends to families creating an effect of empowerment, stability and hope." Through 'Seeds of Hope,' we are uniting our community through support for early childhood education and to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young children and families across Los Angeles.

Special guest speaker Arrian Landaverde, alumni of the West Hollywood Preschool shared her story on the impact early childhood education had early on and served as influence to pursue a degree in Environmental Management and Protection with minors in both Biology and Spanish from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo.

The event took place at The Fig House, nestled in Highland Park. Designed as a gathering space, the venue was a representation of Pathways LA's 'Seeds of Hope' with its commitment to building a stable community among parents, child care providers, community partners and policymakers.

The event was sponsored by the following companies and organizations: Silver Stem sponsors included, Insperity, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Hospitality Collaborative; Budding Bronze sponsors were Care Connect, Cushman & Wakefield, Gencare, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, Meruelo Media, Wells Fargo; Community Partner Child Care Resource Center, Connections for Children, Drew CDC, EPIC, FastSigns, Pepperdine University School of Education Foster Grandparent Program, Options for Learning and YWCA Glendale Pasadena.

