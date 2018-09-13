'The Island Concept': A New Aria Hotels Boutique Property Under Development by Mirum Hellas in Agios Nikolaos, Crete

Aria Hotels (www.ariahotels.gr), the boutique hotel and villas company wholly owned by the Libra Group, has announced the latest addition to its portfolio of properties on Crete. The Island Concept is a luxury boutique hotel at Agios Nikolaos currently under development by Mirum Hellas (www.mirum.gr). The hotel is expected to open its doors in 2019. This brings the total number of Aria hotels and holiday villas in Greece to 28. The company has added 8 Greek properties to its portfolio in the last 12 months.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773385/Aria_Hotels_Crete.jpg )



Combining exclusivity and the highest standards of luxury, this distinctive hotel complex will comprise rooms and suites, many with private pools, a restaurant and bar, a main pool, as well as a spa complex with all modern comforts. The style and layout of this exclusive hotel makes it ideal for couples: it is discreet and self-contained on a small peninsula with spectacular views over the Aegean Sea. It also features a private beach.

The notion behind The Island Concept is the uniqueness of the Greek islands and the history that lies behind them. Each of the hotel's 16 rooms and suites will be inspired by an island, communicating its own unique narrative and welcoming the visitor with special decorative touches - a perfect expression of the authentic Greek hospitality promised at all Aria hotels.

This highly individual and original holiday destination is a result of a partnership between Aria Hotels and Mirum Hellas, a leading luxury residence and holiday property developer. The companies share a vision to create unique holiday experiences with authenticity, architectural excellence and superior aesthetics.

More information about The Island Concept will be announced shortly.

About Aria Hotels

Aria Hotels (www.ariahotels.gr) is a privately-owned boutique hotel and villas company that offers holidaymakers authentic hospitality experiences and the ultimate in simple, effortless charm. The company has numerous hotels and villas in exceptional destinations of unique natural beauty throughout Greece: Athens (Plaka - Syntagma), Cyclades (Serifos - Kimolos - Milos - Santorini), Crete (Old Town, Chania - Apokoronas, Chania - Heraklion - Lassithi), Epirus (Zagori) and the Peloponnese (Kardamyli). The locations are chosen to appeal to discerning travelers looking for a secret hideaway and will soon extend to destinations in Spain.

The Aria Hotels philosophy is founded on three principles: respect for the environment, an appreciation of culture, and a passion for discovery. Each hotel has been selected for its architectural merit and its contribution to the preservation of local heritage. Outstanding quality in service and accommodation are the core of the Aria Hotels experience. Aria Hotels is a subsidiary of the family-owned Libra Group.

About Mirum Hellas

Mirum Hellas (www.mirum.gr) is an established developer with a unique vision. Founded with a true passion for innovation and unsurpassed attention to detail, Mirum is a leading player in upscale developments. Mirum's pioneering and market leadership in this field is proved by a 20-years successful experience and recognized by experts and customers. Individual solutions in planning, unprecedented architectural style, sophisticated landscape design and customer-oriented service are company's major priorities.

SOURCE Aria Hotels