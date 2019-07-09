- The Return Of Sugar Man - Rodriguez's 'Cold Fact' & 'Coming From Reality' Albums To Be Reissued By Sussex/UMe In CD, 180-Gram Vinyl & Limited Special Vinyl Editions

In addition to both albums' new CD and black vinyl editions, a new picture disc vinyl LP for Cold Fact replicates the "Rodriguez in a crystal ball" image from its cover, and Coming from Reality is showcased with a new bottle-clear color vinyl LP, referencing the bottle in the album's cover photo.

The CD for Coming from Reality features three additional bonus tracks, originally recorded in 1972-'73 for a third album that was never completed. The tracks were co-produced by Dennis Coffey and Mike Theodore, who also co-produced Cold Fact. The tracks were first issued in 2009 on the Light in the Attic CD release, and they were also featured on the Searching for Sugar Man soundtrack.

Preorder Cold Fact: https://ume.lnk.to/ColdFact

Preorder Coming from Reality: https://ume.lnk.to/ComingFromReality

"Having my albums back in the world is incredible. What a ride! These are amazing times." – Rodriguez

Cold Fact [CD; 180g vinyl LP; ltd. edition picture disc vinyl LP]

SIDE A

1. Sugar Man

2. Only Good For Conversation

3. Crucify Your Mind

4. This Is Not a Song, It's an Outburst

5. Hate Street Dialogue

6. Forget It

SIDE B

1. Inner City Blues

2. I Wonder

3. Like Janis

4. Gomorrah (A Nursery Rhyme)

5. Rich Folks Hoax

6. Jane S. Piddy

Coming from Reality [CD]

1. Climb Up On My Music

2. A Most Disgusting Song

3. I Think Of You

4. Heikki's Suburbia Bus Tour

5. Silver Words?

6. Sandrevan Lullaby-Lifestyles

7. To Whom It May Concern

8. It Started Out So Nice

9. Halfway Up The Stairs

10. Cause

BONUS TRACKS

11. Can't Get Away

12. Street Boy

13. I'll Slip Away

Coming from Reality [180g vinyl LP; ltd. edition bottle-clear color vinyl LP]

SIDE A

1. Climb Up On My Music

2. A Most Disgusting Song

3. I Think Of You

4. Heikki's Suburbia Bus Tour

5. Silver Words?

SIDE B

1. Sandrevan Lullaby-Lifestyles

2. To Whom It May Concern

3. It Started Out So Nice

4. Halfway Up The Stairs

5. Cause

SOURCE Sussex/UMe