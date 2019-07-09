- The Return Of Sugar Man - Rodriguez's 'Cold Fact' & 'Coming From Reality' Albums To Be Reissued By Sussex/UMe In CD, 180-Gram Vinyl & Limited Special Vinyl Editions
Rodriguez Celebrates His 77th Birthday Tomorrow (July 10)
"Having my albums back in the world is incredible. What a ride! These are amazing times." - Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodriguez, the enigmatic subject of the 2012 Academy Award®-winning documentary, Searching for Sugar Man, released two albums with Sussex Records, 1970's Cold Fact and 1971's Coming from Reality. Out of print on vinyl for several years, both albums are newly remastered by Alex Abrash at AA Mastering and are available now for preorder ahead of their August 30 release by Sussex/UMe in CD, 180-gram black vinyl, and limited special vinyl editions. Both albums have also been released digitally for the first time. Rodriguez celebrates his 77th birthday tomorrow (July 10).
In addition to both albums' new CD and black vinyl editions, a new picture disc vinyl LP for Cold Fact replicates the "Rodriguez in a crystal ball" image from its cover, and Coming from Reality is showcased with a new bottle-clear color vinyl LP, referencing the bottle in the album's cover photo.
The CD for Coming from Reality features three additional bonus tracks, originally recorded in 1972-'73 for a third album that was never completed. The tracks were co-produced by Dennis Coffey and Mike Theodore, who also co-produced Cold Fact. The tracks were first issued in 2009 on the Light in the Attic CD release, and they were also featured on the Searching for Sugar Man soundtrack.
Cold Fact [CD; 180g vinyl LP; ltd. edition picture disc vinyl LP]
SIDE A
1. Sugar Man
2. Only Good For Conversation
3. Crucify Your Mind
4. This Is Not a Song, It's an Outburst
5. Hate Street Dialogue
6. Forget It
SIDE B
1. Inner City Blues
2. I Wonder
3. Like Janis
4. Gomorrah (A Nursery Rhyme)
5. Rich Folks Hoax
6. Jane S. Piddy
Coming from Reality [CD]
1. Climb Up On My Music
2. A Most Disgusting Song
3. I Think Of You
4. Heikki's Suburbia Bus Tour
5. Silver Words?
6. Sandrevan Lullaby-Lifestyles
7. To Whom It May Concern
8. It Started Out So Nice
9. Halfway Up The Stairs
10. Cause
BONUS TRACKS
11. Can't Get Away
12. Street Boy
13. I'll Slip Away
Coming from Reality [180g vinyl LP; ltd. edition bottle-clear color vinyl LP]
SIDE A
1. Climb Up On My Music
2. A Most Disgusting Song
3. I Think Of You
4. Heikki's Suburbia Bus Tour
5. Silver Words?
SIDE B
1. Sandrevan Lullaby-Lifestyles
2. To Whom It May Concern
3. It Started Out So Nice
4. Halfway Up The Stairs
5. Cause
