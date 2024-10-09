"Un Elefante" Reimagined: New Kids' Book from Olga Segura

Cali's Books and film producer Olga Segura are excited to share their new collaboration!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Little ones will love to sing, dance and count along with Contemos , a new Spanish-language sound book based on the traditional Latin American nursery rhyme, "Un Elefante Se Balanceaba." Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, the book is a special collaboration between Los Angeles-based publisher Cali's Books and Mexican film producer, activist and now author, Olga Segura.

With six pages of hand-drawn illustrations, Spanish lyrics and playful English prompts, it's an immersive experience young children (and their parents!) will love. Little ones can press buttons to hear each Spanish verse. "I got inspired by my 3-year-old," says Segura. "I live here in the U.S. and I wanted to create something bilingual for us to enjoy together."

Like all of Cali's Books' sound books, Contemos is packed with educational benefits. Kids will learn how to count to five in Spanish, build their vocabularies, and sharpen their fine motor skills as they press buttons and turn pages to hear the next verse. Nursery rhymes are especially helpful for young learners, with rhyme and repetition that help reinforce new words and concepts.

But Contemos is so much more than a counting book—it shares a very important message, too. Each elephant invites another to join the fun, showcasing the value of teamwork, community and collective joy. "It tells little ones that no one should be dancing alone," Segura says. "Because dancing together is much more fun!"

The book builds on Segura's mission to center Latinx voices and stories. Her commitment to the community includes co-founding The Latinx House, creating the ADELANTE Directors Fellowship and co-founding Poderistas to empower the next generation of Latinas. She recently produced, wrote, and directed her first animated short film, ELEFANTA que ninguna se quede balanceándose sola.

About Cali's Books

Based in Los Angeles, Cali's Books is a publishing house on a mission to introduce young children to the joyful world of words and music.

What began as a one-woman show in Cali's family garage has blossomed into a global team of dedicated professionals. We're proud to be a predominantly woman-operated business dedicated to uniting families through diversity and a shared passion for reading.

