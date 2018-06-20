Update ** Nation's Mayors Head To Tornillo, Texas To Call For Immediate Reunification Of Separated Families

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country will travel to Tornillo, TX on Thursday, June 21, 2018 to respond to President Trump's Executive Order on the Administration's family separation policy and call for the immediate reunification of separated families.
Mayors will be arriving at the Tornillo Guadalupe Toll Plaza on Thursday, June 21st by 8:45 am MDT. A press conference will begin at 9 am MDT.
Last week during its 86th Annual Meeting, USCM unanimously passed a resolution registering its strong opposition to separating children from their families at the border. It calls on the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to immediately reverse these destructive policies and allow families apprehended to remain together to the extent possible, to help avoid the heartbreak and irreversible trauma of forced separation. Additionally, the resolution urges Congress to take action immediately to ensure that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security are prohibited from this wholesale separation of children from their families at the border. Additionally, USCM President Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin issued a statement today responding to President Trump's Executive Order on the Administration's family separation policy.
WHO:
Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM President
Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett, USCM Vice President
Los Angeles (CA) Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chair, USCM Latino Alliance
Anaheim (CA) Mayor Tom Tait, Co-Chair, USCM Immigration Task Force
New York (NY) Mayor Bill de Blasio, USCM Trustee
Austin (TX) Mayor Steve Adler, USCM Trustee
Seattle (WA) Mayor Jenny Durkan, USCM Vice Chair, Technology and Innovation
Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chair, USCM Criminal and Social Justice Committee
West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, Chair, USCM Jobs, Education and the Workforce Committee
Findlay (OH) Mayor Lydia Mihalik, Chair, USCM Children, Health and Human Services Committee
Miami (FL) Mayor Francis Suarez, USCM Advisory Board Member
Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., USCM Advisory Board Member
El Paso (TX) Mayor Dee Margo, Host Mayor
Santa Fe (NW) Mayor Alan Webber
Albuquerque (NM) Mayor Tim Keller
Central Falls (RI) Mayor James A. Diossa
Las Cruces (NM) Mayor Ken Miyagishima, USCM Advisory Board Member
Bridgeport (CT) Mayor Joe Ganim, USCM Advisory Board Member
Novato (CA) Mayor Josh Fryday
WHAT:
Press Conference with the Nation's Mayors on the Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy
WHEN:
Thursday, June 21, 2018; 9 am MDT
WHERE:
Tornillo Guadalupe Toll Plaza
1398 Lower Island Road
Fabens, TX 79838
RSVP: Please RSVP to Sara Durr at sara@durrcommunications.com.
About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-update--nations-mayors-head-to-tornillo-texas-to-call-for-immediate-reunification-of-separated-families-300669894.html
SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors
Share this article