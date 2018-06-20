Update ** Nation's Mayors Head To Tornillo, Texas To Call For Immediate Reunification Of Separated Families

Last week during its 86th Annual Meeting, USCM unanimously passed a resolution registering its strong opposition to separating children from their families at the border. It calls on the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to immediately reverse these destructive policies and allow families apprehended to remain together to the extent possible, to help avoid the heartbreak and irreversible trauma of forced separation. Additionally, the resolution urges Congress to take action immediately to ensure that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security are prohibited from this wholesale separation of children from their families at the border. Additionally, USCM President Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin issued a statement today responding to President Trump's Executive Order on the Administration's family separation policy.

WHO:

Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM President

Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett, USCM Vice President

Los Angeles (CA) Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chair, USCM Latino Alliance

Anaheim (CA) Mayor Tom Tait, Co-Chair, USCM Immigration Task Force

New York (NY) Mayor Bill de Blasio, USCM Trustee

Austin (TX) Mayor Steve Adler, USCM Trustee

Seattle (WA) Mayor Jenny Durkan, USCM Vice Chair, Technology and Innovation

Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chair, USCM Criminal and Social Justice Committee

West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, Chair, USCM Jobs, Education and the Workforce Committee

Findlay (OH) Mayor Lydia Mihalik, Chair, USCM Children, Health and Human Services Committee

Miami (FL) Mayor Francis Suarez, USCM Advisory Board Member

Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., USCM Advisory Board Member

El Paso (TX) Mayor Dee Margo, Host Mayor

Santa Fe (NW) Mayor Alan Webber

Albuquerque (NM) Mayor Tim Keller

Central Falls (RI) Mayor James A. Diossa

Las Cruces (NM) Mayor Ken Miyagishima, USCM Advisory Board Member

Bridgeport (CT) Mayor Joe Ganim, USCM Advisory Board Member

Novato (CA) Mayor Josh Fryday

WHAT:

Press Conference with the Nation's Mayors on the Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy

WHEN:

Thursday, June 21, 2018; 9 am MDT

WHERE:

Tornillo Guadalupe Toll Plaza

1398 Lower Island Road

Fabens, TX 79838

RSVP: Please RSVP to Sara Durr at sara@durrcommunications.com.

