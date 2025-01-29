[ yellow tail ] and Domino's® Team Up To Create The Ultimate Pizza Pairing

The Perfect Pairing

The new Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend (1.5L) is the definitive addition to your next pizza party. Selected in collaboration with Domino's and the help of an in-house food and wine expert, this wine is designed to enhance your next pie eating experience. Easy-to-drink with balanced, fruit-forward flavors, this selection pairs best when enjoyed with a traditional Domino's cheese pizza as well as a variety of popular toppings. Whether you're part of the divisive team pineapple or you go for a classic pepperoni (no wrong answers here!), this bottle deserves an invite to your next pizza night - from a date night in, to an impromptu get together with besties, to game day and beyond!

"At [ yellow tail ], we believe that seriously good wine doesn't need to be so serious," said Dan Kleinman, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Chief Brand Officer. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Domino's, a brand loved by customers for interesting and exciting creations, to make the everyday pizza night more convenient, special and, most importantly, more fun."

Introducing 'Twist.Tap.Order.' Wine Caps

Hold the jalapenos, this partnership doesn't stop there! [ yellow tail ] and Domino's are also introducing the 'Twist.Tap.Order.' cap, dropping just in time for all your February celebrations - Big Game, Valentine's or Galentine's Day, and every pizza occasion in between. This uniquely designed wine closure is affixed to select bottles of the [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend and features an innovative technology that assists with placing your Domino's pizza order through the Domino's App when twisted off and tapped to a smartphone*. Bottles of the Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend with 'Twist.Tap.Order.' cap closures are available online in select markets**. Bottles of the Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend without the 'Twist.Tap.Order.' cap are available to purchase in select stores***.

The [ yellow tail ] & Domino's 'Twist.Tap.Order.' technology was created to help you spend less time worrying about what you're ordering and more time relaxing with your pizza posse. So, while you are kicking back with a glass of [ yellow tail ] and dreaming of that hot cheese pull, Domino's is cooking up your order and bringing it right to your door.

"Domino's is known for innovations," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's EVP – Chief Marketing Officer. "We're always looking for ways to make ordering easier than ever, and 'Twist.Tap.Order.' does that. It's all about convenience, and we're excited to give customers yet another fun way they can order their favorite pizza."

Get Yours Today

To get your pizza party started, head to www.yellowtailwine.com/us/dominos/ to find where to purchase the Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend (1.5L) at stores near you. You can also learn more about the Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend bottles with 'Twist.Tap.Order.' caps which are available for purchase online and shipped via ReserveBar in limited markets** while supplies last.

*Pizza sold separately from wine. Up-to-date Domino's App /account + pizza purchase required. Requires one- time cap activation to auto-add your saved order. Confirm payment and complete order in-app for pizza purchase. Must reside within a Domino's delivery zone.

**'Twist.Tap.Order.' will be available/valid starting February 3, 2025 in the following markets: Florida, Washington DC, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Oregon.

***Limited Edition [ yellow tail ] & Domino's Red Blend is not available in all states.

About [ yellow tail ]:

[ yellow tail ] is the champion wine brand for Casella Family Brands. Owned and operated in Yenda, Australia, the Casella family has winemaking links going back six generations to Italy. [ yellow tail ] wines are created with a simple philosophy - make a great wine that everybody can enjoy. [ yellow tail ] is America's most beloved wine brand with a dedicated consumer following that cuts across all age groups. [ yellow tail ] offers eight core varietals including: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé. [ yellow tail ] wines are available at retailers nationwide: www.yellowtailwine.com

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

