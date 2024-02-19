0-100 with multiple Croatian talents? You bet.

Bugatti Rimac unveils Nevera hypercar to Dr. Branko Škovrlj, its 1st Croatian customer, while guests sip Ško Wines sharing 100-year family tradition

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc. reports a "perfect storm" of multiple Croatian talents showcased at the Manhattan Motorcars in New York, where the first Croatian received its bespoke Nevera (Croatian word for electrically charged storm). The context of many talents combined is impressive – from the success of Rimac Automobili, grown from garage to global on the vision of one man within a country of just over three million inhabitants and no automotive history, to the impressive story of a student on a basketball scholarship to US, becoming a prominent neurosurgeon, to his family's continuing 100 years of winemaking by consolidating estates in Croatia – all wanting to express a great national pride for Croatia.

Dr. Branko Škovrlj, neurosurgeon of Nu-Spine, NJ, and co-owner of Ško Vina, Croatia, welcomes its bespoke Rimac Nevera to Manhattan

Dr. Branko Škovrlj, founder and neurosurgeon at Nu-Spine, Edison, NJ, got so excited about Nevera and its 26km of meticulously weaved wiring, which he describes like the neurons of the brain, that he started working on his own.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, said: "Each Nevera is a story, a dream realized in carbon fiber and electrons, with every customer's journey to ownership of a different one. Today, we share a special moment with Branko, as he becomes the first Croatian to own a Nevera but also an ambassador of what we've built here – pushing the boundaries of possibility. We both proudly represent our home country on a global scale, and it's been a privilege to have Branko so involved with his Nevera, now a part of the Rimac owners family. This delivery is a testament to our roots, our journey, and our future."

At the unveiling Nevera celebration, guests were served gourmet food from a Croatian-owned Villa Berulia Restaurant on 36th Street, including the black risotto arancini, stuffed olives, and fritule (donuts). And in celebration everyone raised a glass of the Ško Vina wines, specially imported to the US for this occasion.

"It has been an honor to work along the Rimac team to create my very own specialized Nevera and I cannot wait to drive it home as a symbol of Croatian excellence", said Dr. Škovrlj, neurosurgeon and principal at Nu-Spine, and co-owner of Ško Vina. "I am also proud that my immediate family and guests could celebrate this special occasion with the family wines we just imported to the US."

For those interested in Croatian wines in United States, including Ško Vina, contact www.CroatianPremiumWine.com, online store shipping Croatian wines to most US states.

"Combining talents from the automobile, health and wine fields, created a 'perfect storm' to portray Croatia as a modern country which also values its traditions," said Mirena Bagur, founder of Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc. "Every Nevera delivered to the US, just like every sip of award-winning Croatian wine on this continent, increases an understanding of Croatia's beauty, be it its history, culture and beaches or modern-era technologies for hypercars and winemaking."

About Bugatti Rimac/Nevera

About Ško Vina, Oklaj, Dalmatia

Current generation of Škovrlj family is expanding a long tradition of viticulture and winemaking started by Luka Škovrlj, born in 1858. His successful career as a winemaker was crowned with the fantastic award at the wine exhibition in London in 1906. Today, a new generation continues the family history with a goal to consolidate the family estates enabling agricultural production in vineyards in Vedrovo polje, Bristovača and Bunarača in the village of Razvodje, and on renovation of family estates. Varieties planted and produced include the white grapes Debit, Maraština, and Pošip as well as the red grapes Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Shyraz and Crljenak (Zinfandel). To visit the 200-year old family estate, winery and vineyards located near Šibenik and schedule a tasting, visit www.sko-vina.com, contact [email protected] or +385 91 5961097 or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc. (CPWI)

Based in metro Boston, Massachusetts, CPWI distributes, retails online and promotes Croatian wines in the US. Starting with wines from the Dubrovnik county, the company's portfolio now includes 101 wine labels from 35 wineries and all wine regions, including varietals such as Graševina, Malvasia Istriana, Plavac Mali, Tribidrag, aka Zinfandel, Teran, Babić and Pošip. To raise awareness of Croatia, the company strategically partners with the Croatian National Tourist Board, Chamber of Economy & Vina Croatia, and four regional wine associations.

For more information or to order online, visit, www.CroatianPremiumWine.com/wine, contact us at [email protected] and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

