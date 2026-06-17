00pium Takes Over ComplexCon 2026 as Playboi Carti and Ken Carson Headline the Festival's 10-Year Anniversary in Los Angeles

October 3–4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena with Artistic Direction from

Playboi Carti, Hiroshi Fujiwara & Fragment Design

Tickets On Sale Now

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ComplexCon, the pioneering festival at the center of convergence culture, unveils its full 2026 music lineup, marking a decade of shaping what's next across streetwear, music, sneakers, art, food, and beyond. This year's anniversary edition will be defined by a full-scale 00pium takeover of Los Angeles, led by Playboi Carti, who also joins Hiroshi Fujiwara & Fragment Design as artistic director of the festival.

ComplexCon 2026

For one weekend, 00pium will take over the entire L.A. LIVE campus with a stacked lineup of music, immersive experiences and exclusive collaborations, anchored by two nights of performances at Crypto.com Arena.

Saturday, October 3 will be headlined by Ken Carson with additional performances from ApolloRed1 and HXG, before Playboi Carti closes out ComplexCon on Sunday, October 4 with a headlining performance alongside F1lthy and Destroy Lonely.

Taking place October 3–4, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena, the anniversary edition builds on a decade of cultural influence and continued global expansion, including the recent launch of ComplexCon Hong Kong.

Tickets are now available at ComplexCon.com.

Each year, ComplexCon brings together more than 300 of the most influential brands across streetwear, fashion, and design, alongside a curated lineup of restaurants, talent, and hundreds of creators spanning music, sports, and entertainment. From immersive brand activations and exclusive releases to ComplexCon(versations) - the live panel series featuring today's most influential creatives - ComplexCon has operated as a real-time barometer for culture, where emerging ideas, influential brands, and global talent converge.

This year's Artistic Directors reflect the festival's ongoing legacy as a global stage for the pioneering creatives who shape today's culture. Together, Playboi Carti and Hiroshi Fujiwara & Fragment Design will guide the creative direction of the 2026 festival, designing a vision that spans product, programming, and experience, while honoring the past, present and future of ComplexCon.

Carti steps into the Artistic Director role for the first time, bringing his distinct creative vision to both the stage and the broader experience. Known for pushing the boundaries of sound, style, and performance, Carti's involvement reflects the evolving intersection of music and fashion that ComplexCon has championed since its inception.

Recognized worldwide as the "Godfather of the Streetwear Movement," Fujiwara is a pioneer in streetwear, music, art, and one of the most prolific sneaker designers. As one of the founding fathers of the 1990s Ura-Harajuku scene and founder of the influential Tokyo-based design firm Fragment Design, Fujiwara exerts a disproportionate influence over contemporary design.

Over the past decade, ComplexCon has become a global destination for exclusive collaborations, headlining performances from the biggest names in music, alongside conversations that reflect and challenge the status quo in real time, resulting in cultural moments that resonate far beyond the weekend. Dubbed "Streetwear Disneyland" by The New York Times, ComplexCon has grown into a global phenomenon, drawing leading voices across fashion, music, art, and beyond. From early streetwear pioneers to today's most influential designers and artists, the festival continues to define the conversation at the intersection of commerce and creativity.

Additional announcements on festival programming, brand activations, panels and performances will be shared in the coming weeks.

Tickets are now available at ComplexCon.com. For more information and to stay updated on the latest festival news, follow @complexcon on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Want to cover ComplexCon? Click here to apply for professional press credentials.

ABOUT COMPLEXCON

ComplexCon is the groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together the best of the internet today across style, sneakers, pop culture, music, art, food and innovation, to real life. Our generation's "World's Fair," ComplexCon is a weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features exclusive releases from the most influential brands including Nike and Adidas, electrifying performances, immersive experiences with artistic direction from globally acclaimed artists such as Takashi Murakami, Travis Scott and Cactus Jack, Daniel Arsham, Verdy and Cactus Plant Flea Market and thought-provoking panel discussions with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Kobe Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, Lena Waithe, Chelsea Handler, Teyana Taylor, among countless other appearances and more.

ABOUT PLAYBOI CARTI

Playboi Carti has cemented himself as one of the most influential voices in modern hip-hop, amassing more than 31 billion streams worldwide and redefining the sound of a generation. Since the breakout success of his 2017 hit "Magnolia," Carti has consistently dominated charts and culture with landmark projects including Playboi Carti, Die Lit, and his first Billboard 200 #1 album, Whole Lotta Red. In 2024, Carti continued his global takeover with major collaborations including Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "CARNIVAL" alongside Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rich the Kid, as well as standout features with Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Metro Boomin, and Camila Cabello.

In 2025, Carti released his long-awaited fourth studio album, MUSIC, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, earned nearly 800 million global streams in its first week, and made history as he became the first rapper to have 30 tracks debut simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. Fresh off major festival performances, sold-out touring, and collaborations with artists including The Weeknd and Travis Scott, Playboi Carti remains at the forefront of music and culture.

ABOUT KEN CARSON

Atlanta-born artist Ken Carson is one of the defining voices of a new generation of rap. In 2025, he earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with More Chaos, named one of the year's best albums by Complex and Genius. The record expanded on the world he built with 2023's critically acclaimed, Platinum-certified A Great Chaos, home to the Billboard Hot 100 hit "Overseas" and a fixture on year-end best-of lists from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, and Rolling Stone. Across his catalog, Ken has amassed billions of streams worldwide, sold hundreds of thousands of tickets globally, and earned multiple RIAA certifications.

Beyond music, Ken has become a defining force in fashion and culture. He fronted campaigns for SKIMS and Y/Project x Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Recognized on Variety's Young Hollywood Impact Report, he has earned co-signs from Young Thug, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Anthony Kiedis while building a devoted global fanbase.

His momentum has only accelerated in 2026. While teasing new music throughout his European "WTF" Tour, Ken followed up tour with a headline performance at Rolling Loud Orlando and is now preparing for an international headline festival run. As anticipation continues to build, Ken enters his next chapter with the xperiment, his highly anticipated new project and latest artistic evolution.

A Great Chaos defined an era. More Chaos pushed his vision even further. With the xperiment, Ken is poised to take another leap forward continuing to expand his creative universe while pushing his artistry into uncharted territory.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

SOURCE Complex