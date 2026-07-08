Fanatics & Complex present KAWS x MLB Collection

The Collection of Merchandise & Topps Trading Cards Debuts at Fanatics Fest (July 16 - 19), Followed by a Global Online Release (July 20)

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanatics and Complex today announce the KAWS x MLB Collection. Designed by globally renowned artist KAWS, the limited edition collection created in partnership with Major League Baseball and two of its most iconic franchises - the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees - celebrates the teams' highly anticipated three-game series at Yankee Stadium from July 17–19, 2026.

Dodgers x KAWS Yankees x KAWS

Timed to one of baseball's most storied rivalries, the collection brings KAWS' distinctive visual language to the diamond, reimagining classic Dodgers and Yankees iconography through his signature "XX" motif and COMPANION character. The result is a crossover moment at the intersection of sport, art, and pop culture, where legacy franchises are reframed through one of the most influential artists of this generation.

The collection spans Nike jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, and Nike fitted and snapback caps, each incorporating KAWS' reinterpretation of official team marks with his ubiquitous "XX". The collection also includes a range of baseball sporting goods, with his signature COMPANION character appearing across Rawlings baseballs, as well as Marucci bats.

Collection assets available HERE.

Also included in the release is a limited run of Topps trading cards, extending the collaboration into one of the most enduring formats in sports culture. The cards feature KAWS' reinterpretation of Dodgers and Yankees iconography, alongside his signature COMPANION and "XX" motif, applied through Topps' legacy card design language. Produced in limited quantities, the release will include special parallel editions and rare, randomly inserted KAWS autographs, designed for collectors and fans alike, positioned at the intersection of trading card heritage and contemporary art.

KAWS, the Brooklyn-based artist whose multidisciplinary practice spans painting, sculpture, and design, has built a body of work that moves seamlessly between fine art and global culture. Known for his reimagining of familiar characters and his precise, graphic visual language, KAWS continues to shape how contemporary audiences engage with art.

The limited-edition collection of merchandise will debut in-person at Fanatics Fest in New York City from July 16 - 19 and Yankees (July 16) and Dodgers (July 31) stadium team stores, before the full collection (including Topps Trading Cards) launches globally on July 20 via Complex.com and the Complex App, Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com, the MLB Flagship store in NYC, Nike.com and Nike brick and mortar stores, and select Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees team stores.

For more information on the KAWS x MLB collection, please visit: the Complex App, Complex.com, Fanatics.com and MLB.com and follow MLB, Complex and Fanatics.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

ABOUT FANATICS

Fanatics is a leading global sports platform redefining how fans connect with the teams, players, and moments they love. Our businesses – Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Fanatics Fest, and Fanatics Studios – maximize the presence and reach for hundreds of partners globally and create a one-stop experience that allows fans to buy, bet, and collect, while engaging with sports in deeper, more immersive ways. This includes licensed fan gear and lifestyle products, sportsbook, iGaming and prediction market platforms, physical and digital trading cards, live events, premium sports entertainment content, and more. Together, they form a powerful, integrated ecosystem delivering personalized experiences to over 100 million fans worldwide. Fanatics holds partnerships with over 900 sports properties, from professional leagues and players' associations to teams, colleges, and retail partners; over 5,000 athletes and celebrities; and over 2,000 retail locations, including all Lids retail stores. Backed by a team of more than 22,000 employees, Fanatics is committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience.

ABOUT KAWS

KAWS engages audiences beyond the museums and galleries in which he regularly exhibits. His prolific body of work straddles the worlds of art and design to include paintings, murals, graphic and product design, and large-scale sculptures. KAWS often appropriates and draws inspiration from pop culture animations and iconography, forming a unique artistic vocabulary across mediums. Admired for his larger-than-life sculptures and hardedge paintings that emphasize line and color, KAWS' cast of hybrid cartoon characters are the strongest examples of his exploration of humanity. As seen in his collaborations with global brands, KAWS' imagery possesses a sophisticated humor and reveals a thoughtful interplay with consumer products. With their broad appeal, KAWS' artworks are highly sought-after by collectors inside and outside of the art world, establishing him as a uniquely prominent artist and influence in today's culture.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

SOURCE Complex