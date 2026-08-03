The Lexus House, in partnership with Complex, brought fans nine days of style, craftsmanship, and community — with merch from Jeff Yokoyama of Yokishop and bites from Lexus Culinary Master Tiffany Derry

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Complex partnered with Lexus, the Official Automotive Partner of the World Surf League, to celebrate the evolving culture of surf through the lens of style, craftsmanship, and community at the Lexus US Open of Surfing (July 25-August 2, Huntington Beach, CA).

COMPLEX CELEBRATES THIRD YEAR PARTNERING WITH LEXUS TO BRING CULTURE TO THE 2026 LEXUS US OPEN OF SURFING IN HUNTINGTON BEACH

At the heart of the activation was The Lexus House, the brand's signature beachside footprint, where guests found a lounge designed around Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of thoughtful, premium hospitality centered on anticipating guest needs before they arise. Over the course of the nine-day event, fans filtered through daily to take in the competition, connect with the brand, and soak up a distinctly surf-inspired take on hospitality.

"Three years in, this partnership is proof that culture and sport grow stronger together," said Kirsten Atkinson, Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Sales, West Coast, Complex. "What started as an opportunity to bring our community closer to surf has become a real force in shaping how the sport is experienced by young, diverse fans. Watching that evolution play out at this year's US Open, from the energy around Jeff Yokoyama's collection to the crowds at The Lexus House, is a testament to what's possible when you commit to a space for the long haul."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE WEEK:

Daily giveaways featured an exclusive capsule collection designed by surf design legend Jeff Yokoyama, owner of Yokishop, including a custom beach bag, t-shirt, towel, hat, and one-of-one collectible surfboard, all crafted from upcycled materials reflecting Lexus' Takumi philosophy of craftsmanship, precision, and respect for materials. The one-of-one surfboard giveaway on the event's closing weekend drew some of the week's biggest crowds.

Jeff Yokoyama made an appearance to take part in the Complex News taping

Fans were treated to an on-site meet & greet with Lexus surf ambassadors Griffin Colapinto and Caroline Marks

Attendees got an up-close look at the one-of-one Lexus "Surf LX" custom vehicle, displayed alongside a curated lineup of premium models including the LX 600, GX 550 and IS 350

Guests were treated to bites curated by Lexus Culinary Master Tiffany Derry

As the exclusive partner for the activation, Complex brought its signature lens on style, culture, and community to The Lexus House throughout the event, producing original content capturing the intersection of surf and fashion for audiences both on-site and online — extending the story of the Lexus and World Surf League partnership to Complex's broader community.

SOURCE Complex