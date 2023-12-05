08008 PRODUCTIONS INKS LICENSING DEAL WITH THE WNET GROUP FOR HEARTWARMING HOLIDAY FILM BALL AND VASE

05 Dec, 2023, 09:07 ET

AUSTIN PENDLETON SHINES AS AGING MAGICIAN FORGOTTEN BY THE WORLD 
WHO ATTEMPTS ONE LAST PERFORMANCE ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Award-Winning Film Tackles Aging, Loss and Abandonment Premiering this December

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 08008 Productions' award-winning featurette, BALL AND VASE (www.ballandvasemovie.com) has announced a licensing deal with The WNET Group, home to New York's PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21. The film will premiere on THIRTEEN on December 22 and on WLIW21 on December 18 as part of their holiday slates. The film will also premiere on ALL ARTS, The WNET Group's free streaming platform, on December 15. The film will also be available to stream on the ALL ARTS app and website.

Legendary performer Austin Pendleton stars in the "heartfelt, touching and deeply moving" (Scott Mantz, KTLA), short film written and directed by David Baram, that tackles aging, loss and abandonment.  The story centers around "Ed," (Austin Pendleton) an elderly magician who has been largely forgotten and attempts to reconnect with the world with one last performance at a local bar on Christmas Eve.

Shot in Hoboken, NJ, the critically acclaimed short film was the darling of the festival circuit, winning 16 Best Film and Best Actor Awards, including at Oscar-Qualifying Festivals such as New York Shorts, LA Shorts and Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival.  "My first exposure to short films was watching THIRTEEN as a child," shared Director David Baram. "We are thrilled that Ball and Vase will be featured for years to come in their holiday programming."

A prolific actor, playwright and director with over 400 TV and film credits, Pendleton is "absolutely wonderful" (Peter Rinaldi, Filmmaker Magazine) as the leading man in this film.  The film was written and directed by David Baram ("One All the Way," "MINDFREAK").

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content  for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider.  ALL ARTS' Webby-winning programming is available through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms.  Viewers can also watch ALL ARTS TV, the 24/7 broadcast channel available in the New York area.

