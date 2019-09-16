0Chain's dStorage teams up with Oracle Blockchain to provide a single source of truth for Hyperledger Fabric data

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 0Chain LLC, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today, announced a collaboration with Oracle to provide Hyperledger Fabric customers a solution to use 0Chain dStorage as a trusted party for file-based transactions that require data validation from endorsers. The concept is to have enterprises upload the data to dStorage and submit a transaction to the Fabric with the document hash, and have it verified by endorsers retrieving the data directly from dStorage or through a 3rd party distributed verifier.

There are several use cases for multi-party transactions involving documents in various verticals. One example is in healthcare where a medical claim document shared between patient, hospital, doctor, lab, and insurer need to be secured to prevent fraudulent activity. Other verticals such as supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, banking, real estate, agriculture, identity, voting, insurance, cross-border payment, clearing house, licensing & IP, energy trading, certificates, deeds, ad, registry, telecom, forensics, and government industries could all use the Fabric with dStorage for an end-to-end secure transaction platform.

"The 0Chain dStorage platform protects enterprises from data breaches and provides a single source of truth for multi-party transactions to reduce costs associated with fraud, liability, and dispute," said Saswata Basu, CEO, 0Chain LLC. "Oracle and 0Chain are at the forefront of innovation and with this relationship, customers can migrate their entire set of existing applications to the blockchain seamlessly."

About 0Chain

0Chain is a decentralized storage platform, protecting enterprises from data breaches, and providing a single source of truth for data, with unparalleled privacy, security, transparency, and performance. For more information about 0Chain, please visit https://www.0chain.net, or email at zero@0chain.net

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: https://www.oracle.com/partners/index.html.

SOURCE 0Chain LLC