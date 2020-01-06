0glasses Unveils the World's Lightest Mixed Reality Glasses: RealX

Come and experience the world's lightest mixed reality glasses – RealX at Booth #21445 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Get a chance to be one of the first to get your hands on RealX and experience immersive mixed reality like never before.

Founded in 2014, 0glasses is a Shenzhen based augmented reality technology company. Since the inception, 0glasses has focused on serving the industrial market and has developed two generations of AR smart glasses, i.e. 0glasses Pro in 2016 and 0glasses Danny 1 in 2017. 0glasses has always been a forerunner in the AR industry in China and has always strived not to stick with the status quo. After more than two years of preparation and numerous iterations, 0glasses has unveiled its 3rd generation AR smart glasses RealX for the consumer market and Danny 2 for the enterprise market in August 2019.

RealX is a stylish and lightweight mixed reality glasses that take the form of everyday sunglasses. The glasses have a net weight of only 70 grams, aiming to capture the eyes of the consumer market. With its sleek, compact and powerful display features, RealX distinguishes itself as a technology of the future that allows a user to wear it in any usage while on the go. Whether for personal entertainment like gaming, video, streaming, etc. or a productivity tool for word processing, document reviewing, etc.

By plugging and playing, you can tether and control RealX to different kinds of computing devices such as mobile phones, game consoles, tablets, notebooks or RealX's proprietary computing units via a USB-C display port without diminishing comfort and style.

RealX transforms the small-screen experience into an exciting mixed reality experience. RealX's 1080p Full HD display and 50-degree field of view provide sharp images and a truly immersive experience on the go. RealX is your pocket cinema providing a 100-inch virtual screen on which consumers can utilize its utmost visual quality.

According to Bob Su, CEO of 0glasses, "The company's vision is to enable everyone to see the world differently and see different worlds, that is why 0glasses has always strived for innovation and developed RealX, entering the consumer market and bringing the XR technology into everyday life."

User experience has always been the first consideration of the design and thus to better fit the various needs of the consumer market, RealX comes with 3 types of magnetic lens shade, from transparent to dark which makes it suitable for different environments whether indoors or outdoors. RealX also includes various colors, 3 different sizes of nose pad and a prescription lens insert to better meet various individual needs.

But 0glasses has not stopped there. RealX supports third party SDKs and different capabilities, including SLAM, 6DoF tracking, plane detection, and image tracking. Also, RealX supports multi-modal interactive mechanisms including voice recognition, hand gesture and touch panel via a mobile device or an optional proprietary computing unit. RealX could support an optional eye tracking module which offers eye tracking control for different user cases. All these tools could enable professionals to design true mixed reality experience.

0glasses has reached the agreement with major telecommunication providers, i.e. China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, and will deliver a few thousand pairs of RealX starting in Q1 2020. Also, 0glasses are also seeking and building up its network of channel partners in different regions to bring the mixed reality experience into different markets.

Founded in 2014, 0glasses (legal name Shenzhen Augmented Reality Technologies Co, Ltd.) is a developer of industrial augmented reality glasses and XR solution provider. Since its inception, the company has focused on serving the industrial market and has developed two generation of AR smart glasses, i.e. 0glasses Pro in 2016 and 0glasses Danny 1 in 2017. As a forerunner in the AR Industry in China. The products and solutions of 0glasses are adopted in use cases such as assembly, inspection, maintenance, training and service. 0glasses has clients such as State Grid, Huawei, Siemens, Foxconn, and Budweiser.

