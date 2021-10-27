0x API: Leading DeFi DEX Aggregation Service Launches on Fantom

Since launch, 0x API has facilitated over 15M trades from more than 1.7M unique traders that in total represents over $45 billion in volume. The 0x API makes it easy for DeFi developers to tap into fast and reliable aggregated DEX liquidity so they can focus on what matters the most: their product.

Businesses interested in using 0x API to power their applications can start building at 0x.org/docs/api.

About 0x and 0x Labs

0x is decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet. Since its inception, the 0x Protocol has enabled the exchange of more than $94 billion in tokenized value across approximately 18.2 million crypto trades. Businesses can use 0x to easily incorporate exchange functionality into their applications and create new markets for cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. 0x Labs is the creator and core developer of 0x.



For more information about 0x, please visit 0x.org and follow @0xproject.

About Fantom

Fantom is a high-performance, scalable, and secure smart-contract platform for DeFi, crypto dApps, and enterprise applications. It is designed to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchain platforms. Fantom is permissionless, decentralized, and open-source.



For more information about Fantom, please visit fantom.foundation.

