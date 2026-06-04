0x Cross-Chain API is Generally Available: One Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps, Payments, and RWAs

After a 3-month private beta, 0x opens its cross-chain stack to every developer, making bridging a simple swap-style flow for those building payments, agents, or trading products, across 15+ blockchains.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) infrastructure provider, today announced the general availability of its Cross-Chain API, a new developer solution that lets any application move value across 25+ blockchains in one single integration. Over $230M was bridged during a private beta that launched in late February, and now the Cross-Chain API is open to all developer teams, aggregating bridging and swap liquidity behind one API that 0x owns and maintains end to end.

Many teams hit the same wall with cross-chain. Multi-chain swaps are seen as a must-have feature but resourcing prevents build and maintaining the infrastructure, so they end up stitching together several providers or using patchwork third-party vendors and absorb every outage, edge case, and breaking change those vendors pass downstream. 0x Cross-Chain API replaces the sprawl with one provider responsible for routing, bridging, tracking, and execution.

"Cross-chain has been the hardest part of onchain to get right, and most teams are either rebuilding it from scratch or duct-taping vendors together and hoping nothing breaks," said Amir Bandeali, CEO at 0x. "We built and operate the entire stack ourselves, so a single integration gives you reliable multi-chain swaps that match the same-chain experience your users already trust. Whether you're settling a payment, moving a tokenized asset, or executing a trade, value can flow freely wherever it needs to go, and your engineers can focus on your core product."

One integration you don't have to maintain

Cross-Chain API is a unified product that handles routing, bridging, tracking, and execution. Because 0x owns and maintains the underlying technology, integrators get fewer dependencies, fewer edge cases, and fewer breaking changes, along with the ability to launch new routes without taking on additional maintenance. Purpose-built for the reliability and compliance requirements of institutional integrators.

This reliability shows up in the numbers. The Cross-Chain API runs at 99.97% uptime, with a median bridge time of 10s and median quote responses under 750ms. It aggregates 12+ bridges while continuously evaluating routes and selecting the best-performing options as network conditions change, with fallback paths built in to reduce reverts and user drop-off.

Built for how value actually moves today

Cross-chain execution is no longer a niche trading feature. It is becoming a default requirement across the most important narratives onchain:

Payments : settle stablecoin and other token payments across chains in a single action, abstracting bridging away from the end user.

: settle and other payments across chains in a single action, abstracting bridging away from the end user. Tokenization : move tokenized assets and real-world assets (RWAs) to wherever liquidity and demand live, without locking users into one network.

: move tokenized assets and real-world assets (RWAs) to wherever liquidity and demand live, without locking users into one network. Trading and treasury: route capital to the best opportunity across EVM networks and Solana , and rebalance treasuries across chains programmatically.

This same foundation is forward-compatible with emerging agent and payment standards, so teams building automated execution today are ready for the autonomous systems of tomorrow.

Key capabilities

The 0x Cross-Chain API includes:

Cross-chain token swaps across 15+ blockchains, including major EVM networks and Solana

swaps across 15+ blockchains, including major EVM networks and Bridge aggregation from 12+ providers under one integration, optimized for price or speed

Multiple routes with fallback paths to reduce reverts and user drop-off

Streamed routes that populate as soon as they're discovered, so users can keep moving

End-to-end execution and real-time progress tracking that informs support of incidents as they happen

A REST API with documentation, code examples, and integration guides

Tracking that cuts support cost

Built-in tracking gives teams a unified view of each swap's journey and surfaces incidents in real time. Apps can show clear progress states in-app to reduce user frustration and churn, eliminate "where are my funds?" tickets with transparent lifecycle status, and improve incident response and reconciliation, all without writing custom fallback logic.

Availability and developer resources

The 0x Cross-Chain API is generally available today. Developers can sign up for aa free 0x account and start building with documentation, code examples, and integration guides on the 0x website at 0x.org/products/cross-chain. Teams evaluating a migration from a multi-vendor setup, or integration alongside an existing stack, can contact the 0x team to scope an integration.

About 0x

0x enables customers to embed cryptocurrency trading directly in their apps, through a suite of powerful APIs and real-time analytics. 500+ teams use 0x to serve faster trades, better prices, and seamless swap experiences. Over $400 billion in volume has flowed through 0x APIs, serving 14+ million users of leading apps from Coinbase, Robinhood, Phantom, Metamask, MoonPay, Privy, and more.

Founded in 2017 by Will Warren and Amir Bandeali, the 0x team also runs decentralized exchange matcha.xyz, and has made significant technical contributions to crypto including the NFT token standard ERC721, and Wrapped ETH. 0x has raised $109M up to Series B from leading investors such as Pantera Capital, Greylock and Coinbase.

For more information, visit 0x.org or follow @0xproject on X.

SOURCE 0x