0x Joins the Pyth Network

0x Labs, a global blockchain company building decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet, today announced that it is joining the Pyth network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. 0x Labs will provide real-time crypto pricing data from the 0x network through an independently run Pyth node.

0x Labs co-founder and co-CEO, Will Warren, commented, "0x Labs' mission is to create a tokenized world where all value can flow freely, and transparency is a core tenant of that mission. Pyth's vision of providing broad access to high-fidelity market data to create more transparency in the DeFi space aligns perfectly with our mission. We're excited to partner with Pyth and to contribute real-time market data from 0x, the first open protocol for peer-to-peer exchange of digital assets."

About 0x and 0x Labs

0x is decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet. Since its inception, the 0x Protocol has enabled the exchange of more than $94 billion in tokenized value across approximately 18 million crypto trades. Businesses can use 0x to easily incorporate exchange functionality into their applications and create new markets for cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. 0x Labs is the creator and core developer of 0x.

For more information about 0x, please visit 0x.org and follow @0xproject .

About the Pyth Network

The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens" of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely.

For more information about the Pyth network, please visit pyth.network.

