0x launches gasless trading with Tx Relay API, Coinbase Wallet as the first customer

Tx Relay enables dApps to offer gasless swaps to their users, allowing them to trade with any token they have in their wallet. This eliminates the burden of maintaining sufficient balances of native tokens, thus improving user conversion.

"Tx Relay API was built to help dApps solve a major point of friction in web3: gas fees. We're excited to launch Tx Relay, empowering any developer to embed gasless swaps into their apps and build exceptional trading experiences for their users. Abstracting away gas fees and other complexities of trading is key to bringing the next wave of user adoption in DeFi." - Amir Bandeali, Co-founder at 0x.

"Gasless swaps have helped us create a simpler trading experience, where users can focus more on trading and less on network fees. Network fees have been a top pain point for the past few years, and giving users more flexibility around network fees is a huge UX unlock". - Claudia Haddad, Coinbase Wallet Product Manager.

Tx Relay is available on Ethereum and Polygon. Sign-up today to get started.

