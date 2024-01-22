0x launches gasless trading with Tx Relay API, Coinbase Wallet as the first customer
22 Jan, 2024, 12:05 ET
The new Tx Relay API expands 0x's portfolio of trading APIs, allowing builders to embed gasless swaps into any dApp, such as Coinbase and Matcha, with one single integration.
- Complexity and UX friction are the main obstacles of web3 adoption. By using Tx Relay API, dApps can embed gasless trading to elevate the user experience of swaps.
- Dapps improve conversion and capture revenue previously lost due to incomplete trades.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x, a leading provider of web3 trading infrastructure, launched Tx Relay API today to the general public, enabling developers to embed gasless trading into their dApps.
A major source of friction for users is gas and the complexities it adds for users trying to make a trade and in consequence dApps experience significant conversion issues and lose revenue opportunities. Coinbase Wallet, a beta customer, found 69% of Ethereum swaps encounter a "not enough gas" error message when starting the trade.
