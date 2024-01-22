0x launches gasless trading with Tx Relay API, Coinbase Wallet as the first customer

0x

22 Jan, 2024, 12:05 ET

The new Tx Relay API expands 0x's portfolio of trading APIs, allowing builders to embed gasless swaps into any dApp, such as Coinbase and Matcha, with one single integration.

  • Complexity and UX friction are the main obstacles of web3 adoption. By using Tx Relay API, dApps can embed gasless trading to elevate the user experience of swaps.
  • Dapps improve conversion and capture revenue previously lost due to incomplete trades.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x, a leading provider of web3 trading infrastructure, launched Tx Relay API today to the general public, enabling developers to embed gasless trading into their dApps.

A major source of friction for users is gas and the complexities it adds for users trying to make a trade and in consequence dApps experience significant conversion issues and lose revenue opportunities. Coinbase Wallet, a beta customer, found 69% of Ethereum swaps encounter a "not enough gas" error message when starting the trade.

Tx Relay enables dApps to offer gasless swaps to their users, allowing them to trade with any token they have in their wallet. This eliminates the burden of maintaining sufficient balances of native tokens, thus improving user conversion.

"Tx Relay API was built to help dApps solve a major point of friction in web3: gas fees. We're excited to launch Tx Relay, empowering any developer to embed gasless swaps into their apps and build exceptional trading experiences for their users. Abstracting away gas fees and other complexities of trading is key to bringing the next wave of user adoption in DeFi." - Amir Bandeali, Co-founder at 0x.

"Gasless swaps have helped us create a simpler trading experience, where users can focus more on trading and less on network fees. Network fees have been a top pain point for the past few years, and giving users more flexibility around network fees is a huge UX unlock". - Claudia Haddad, Coinbase Wallet Product Manager.

Tx Relay is available on Ethereum and Polygon. Sign-up today to get started.

About 0x

0x empowers hundreds of teams and developers with essential web3 tools to enable faster trading, better prices and superior UX. Our suite of APIs has processed over 65M+ transactions and $139B+ in volume from more than 7M users trading on apps like Coinbase Wallet, Robinhood Wallet, Metamask, and more.

