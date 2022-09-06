1,000+ Advocates, Educators Gather in Atlanta to Increase Equity in College Access and Success

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How can Georgia and the nation help more individuals obtain a postsecondary education? More than 1,000 attendees from around the country will meet at the premiere national event focused on increasing postsecondary enrollment and graduation rates for students who are underrepresented in higher education, including students from low-income backgrounds, students of color, and those who would be the first in their family to attend college.

Equitable, a Presenting Sponsor of the conference, will address how organizations can partner to increase equity, reduce barriers, and close racial gaps in private scholarships, using its Equitable Excellence scholarship program as a case study. Now in its 20th year, Equitable's annual Equitable Excellence scholarship program creates pathways to economic opportunity through renewable college scholarships and holistic support. The scholarship program is aligned with Equitable's commitment to building stronger communities and leverages education as a tool to support social mobility and financial wellness within underserved communities.

NCAN's 27th National Conference – "Advancing the Right to Postsecondary Attainment" – will include 75-plus plenary and breakout sessions, including remarks from Dr. Beverly Tatum, acclaimed author and higher education leader; Richard Cordray, COO of the office of Federal Student Aid; Tina Fernandez, CEO of Achieve Atlanta; and Jarian Kerekes, Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Equitable.

WHEN: Sept. 12-14, 2022 WHERE: Hyatt Regency Atlanta

265 Peachtree Street Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30303 PRESS: All events are open to the media without charge. Please email Elizabeth Morgan ([email protected]) if you are interested in attending and check in at event registration. SOCIAL

MEDIA: Follow @NCANetwork and #NCAN20022 for conference highlights.

FEATURED SESSIONS

Monday, Sept. 12

Plenary: Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring welcomes attendees along with NCAN CEO Kim Cook and NCAN Board President Nate Easley ( 9:30-10:15 am ).

welcomes attendees along with and ( ). Plenary: Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum is joined by Achieve Atlanta Executive Director Tina Fernandez for a fireside chat about racial equity and postsecondary attainment ( 11:30 am -12:15 pm ).

is joined by for a fireside chat about racial equity and postsecondary attainment ( ). Workshop: Insights from Georgia : Examining Elements to Embed Equity in State Policy ( 1:30-2:30 pm )

Dr. Dana Rickman

, Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education

Saúl Valdez, ECMC Foundation

Workshop: Lessons from the Field: Supporting Leaders of Color ( 2:45-3:45 pm )

Kristen Crockett

, The Crockett Collective

Nancy Washington

, NCAN

Rob Robinson , Student Leadership Network

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Workshop: Partnering to Increase Equity, Reduce Barriers and Close Racial Gaps in Private Scholarships ( 8:30-9:30 am )

Jarian Kerekes

, Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement, Equitable

Krystle Fleetwood

, CommonApp

Arien Telles , Scholarship America

, Scholarship America Workshop: Federal Update from the U.S. Department of Education ( 9:45-10:45 am )

Wendy Bhagat

, Office of Federal Student Aid

Dr. Ed Pacchetti

, Office of Federal Student Aid

Melanie Storey

, Office of Federal Student Aid Plenary: Office of Federal Student Aid COO Richard Cordray discusses the many changes happening to better support students in paying for postsecondary education ( 11-11:45 am )

discusses the many changes happening to better support students in paying for postsecondary education ( ) Workshop: Beltway Buzz: Federal Policy Update from Washington ( 1-2 pm )

Catherine Brown

, NCAN

Raymond AlQaisi

, NCAN Workshop: A Counselor, Senator and Policy Analyst Walk Into a Bar: Building Coalitions to Make Real Change ( 2:15-3:15 pm )

Sally Harrell

, Senator, 40th District

Ashley Young , Drew Charter School

, Plenary: Is There a Right to Postsecondary Attainment? Three leaders address this provocative and timely question ( 3:30-4:30 pm ).

John Branam

, Executive Director Get Schooled

Braulio Colón

, Vice President, Florida Student Success Initiatives, Helios Education Foundation

Candy Marshall , President, TheDream.US

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Spotlight Session: Bright Futures: Supporting Students' Mental Health ( 8:30-9:30 am )

Dr. Bryan Johnson

, Chiefs for Change

Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis

, Superintendent, Schools

Dr. Gonzalo La Cava

, Chief Talent Officer, Schools

Dr. Avis Williams

, Superintendent, NOLA Public Schools Spotlight Session: Listen up! How to Center Student Voice in Policymaking ( 8:30-9:30 am )

Lexi West

, Pew Charitable Trusts

Sophie Nguyen

, New America

Shelbe Klebs

, Third Way Spotlight Session: Keepin' It Real - Perspectives, Insights and Frank Talk with Black Male Executives ( 8:30-9:30 am )

John Branam

, Executive Director Get Schooled

Nate Easley , NCAN Board President

NCAN Board President

Gary Linnen

, CEO, PeerForward

D'Artagnan Caliman, Director- Justice Oregon for Black Lives, Meyer Memorial Trust

for Black Lives, Meyer Memorial Trust Plenary: Open Campus Media Higher Education Reporter Naomi Harris moderates a conversation about what will it take for today's students to get the financial support they need to persist in college. ( 9:45-10:45 am )

moderates a conversation about what will it take for today's students to get the financial support they need to persist in college. ( ) Morgan Forbes of Achieve Atlanta and a junior at Spelman College

of Achieve Atlanta and a junior at

Kaila Pouncy of Alabama Possible and a senior at The University of Alabama

of Alabama Possible and a senior at The

Zenani Johnson of the Florida College Access Network and a graduate student at the University of West Florida

FULL SCHEDULE: Please consult the full schedule for all topics, times, and room locations.

About Equitable

About the National College Attainment Network

NCAN's mission is to build, strengthen, and empower education communities and stakeholders to close equity gaps in postsecondary attainment for all students.

NCAN thanks these additional conference sponsors: Ascendium Education Group, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, CoPilot, ECMC Foundation, Helios Education Foundation, Kresge Foundation, Travelers, UBS, Trellis Foundation, Greater Texas Foundation, and rootEd Alliance.

