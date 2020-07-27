1,000+ Colleges and Universities Sign-up for #CampusClear, a free self-screening mobile app built by Ivy.ai

BOULDER, Colo., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 colleges and universities have signed-up for #CampusClear, a free mobile app, that supports universities with COVID-19 self-screening. Ivy.ai, the world's most advanced developer of higher-education artificial intelligence solutions, recognized the need for a self-screener and pivoted their design and development teams to build the app within a matter of days. Sign-ups for #CampusClear represent about 20% of all colleges and universities in the United States, an estimated 5,300 institutions, and over half occurred within two weeks of announcing the free app in June.

As universities cautiously reopen campuses and resume in-person classes, education leaders are concerned about the health and safety of their students, faculty, and staff. #CampusClear has rapidly become a preferred tool for minimizing the spread of the virus through the self-monitoring of health symptoms. The app is being used in concert with a hybrid model of promoting a social contract, setting expectations for social interaction and hygiene, and in-person monitoring.

Developed in partnership with Creighton University and other collegiate partners, Ivy.ai CEO Mark McNasby attributes the widespread adoption of the app to collaboration. Higher education has very unique and specific requirements. We don't make compromises and we listen to our partners to meet their unique needs. We build solutions specifically for students", said McNasby.

Ivy.ai continues to receive dozens of new requests daily and is developing the app for free to help facilitate the safe reopening of university campuses. As higher education institutions continue to offer online, on-ground, and hybrid options for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital resources that promote health awareness and best practices have become essential. Ivy.ai plans to offer the app for free for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#CampusClear prompts users to answer a single question: "How do you feel today?" Users select from configurable responses to reveal a one-day pass for visiting campus or instructions to self-quarantine. #CampusClear also provides real-time analytics to help guide campus officials as they make decisions regarding on-campus operations. Additionally, the app supports contact tracing. Schools can connect data from their student information system to identify hot spots, track diagnoses, monitor potential outbreaks, and help alert students, faculty, and staff who may have been exposed to symptomatic individuals. #CampusClear is configurable, enabling schools to add their logo and colors and modify the daily question, user responses, and response outcomes.

The app is now available for both iOS and Android, and students can download the app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Ivy.ai is also offering a web-based alternative for individuals without access to a mobile device.

Schools can learn more about #CampusClear and request access online at www.CampusClear.com. Please note that while #CampusClear can be an integral part of back-to-campus plans and risk management, it does not provide health or medical advice.

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is the leading provider of artificial intelligence chatbots for higher education. Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands student access, reduces staff workload, and increases operational efficiency with 24/7, omni-channel access to information. Ivy.ai deploys state of the art technology to elevate the learning experience and empower academic achievement. Clients receive many AI-powered features such as Live Chat, SMS Texting, Messaging, Unlimited API Integrations, Analytics, and more. With Ivy.ai, you can reach students anytime and anywhere, offer better support and information, eliminate student runaround, and boost recruitment, retention, and engagement.

