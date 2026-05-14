1,000+ Conversions and a 2.6x ROAS in Under 6 Months: How a Digital Agency Turned Around a Manufacturing Brand's Paid Media

MIAMI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When USA Roller Chain first engaged with Digital Silk, its paid media account was functional but falling short of its potential. Campaigns were fragmented, budget was underutilised relative to actual market demand, and reporting was telling an incomplete story. What appeared to be a lead volume problem was, on closer inspection, a structural and measurement problem. The account was over-indexed on a narrow set of core product categories, tracking gaps were obscuring true conversion performance, and the campaign architecture was not built to scale. Rather than optimise around the existing limitations, Digital Silk rebuilt the foundation from the ground up, implementing a three-phase strategy designed to align data accuracy, expand product reach, and drive measurable revenue growth. Businesses looking to improve paid media performance can request a quote from Digital Silk directly.

Diagnosing the Gaps Before Scaling the Budget

Before any expansion could take place, Digital Silk identified several structural constraints holding the account back. Campaign segmentation was fragmented across Google Ads, making it difficult to allocate budget efficiently or measure performance by product line. Tracking was misaligned across Shopify, HubSpot, and ad platforms, and reported leads were being counted in a way that conflated lower-funnel actions with actual customer conversions.

The first phase of the engagement focused on rebuilding campaign structure with proper segmentation across brand, product category, and Performance Max campaigns. Tracking was corrected across all platforms, and a reporting framework was established that clearly differentiated leads from verified conversions. With accurate data in place, the true performance picture came into focus, and it was stronger than the initial numbers had suggested.

A Three-Phase Strategy That Expanded Reach and Improved Efficiency

With the foundation corrected, Digital Silk moved into a performance scaling phase, expanding the account beyond its core chains and sprockets categories into bearings, bushings, couplings, and V-belts. Remarketing campaigns and audience targeting layers were introduced alongside conversion-focused optimisation to improve efficiency across the funnel.

Following strong early results, a full expansion plan was executed in the third phase. Budget was scaled strategically across March and April to support Dynamic Search campaigns, competitor campaigns, and product-specific campaigns targeting agricultural chains and specialty industrial components.

Results Across Revenue, Efficiency, and Channel Performance

The campaign delivered the following results across the engagement period:

Approximately 2.6x Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) across the account More than 1,000 conversions delivered across all active campaigns Approximately 20% increase in overall conversion efficiency Approximately 15 to 25% growth in high-value conversion contribution Improved attribution accuracy established across Shopify, HubSpot, and ad platforms

Across individual channels, Google Ads delivered strong performance through brand campaigns, bearings, and Performance Max, with Dynamic Search campaigns beginning to surface new scalable opportunities. Meta Ads produced ROAS significantly above target with strong call quality and cost efficiency.

Reframing Performance Through Accurate Attribution

"USA Roller Chain is a strong example of what becomes possible when the measurement infrastructure matches the ambition of the growth strategy. Once we had accurate attribution in place, we could see that the account was performing better than reported, and that created the confidence to scale more aggressively," said Emily Harris, VP at Digital Silk.

The shift in how conversions were classified proved to be a turning point in the engagement. By distinguishing verified customer conversions from lower-funnel actions, Digital Silk was able to demonstrate stronger cost efficiency and make scaling decisions grounded in accurate performance data. This measurement correction is increasingly common in B2B and industrial ecommerce accounts, where attribution across multiple platforms can obscure the true contribution of paid media to revenue.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement. Organizations looking to improve their digital marketing performance can request a quote from Digital Silk directly.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

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Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk