1,000 Customers in 1 Year: ENGIE Reaches Natural Gas Milestone

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since entering select commercial natural gas markets one year ago, ENGIE Resources has reached the 1,000-customer milestone. ENGIE entered the Ohio and Illinois markets in September 2018 and Pennsylvania in May.

ENGIE offers a fixed price product with flexible volumes and contract lengths ranging from six to 48 months. The most popular contract is a 36-month agreement and the average term is 32 months. "Customers are clearly choosing to lock in relatively low natural gas prices," said Joey Moreland, natural gas product manager at ENGIE Resources.

ENGIE markets its natural gas solution through its own sales team and a network of more than 40 brokers.

The addition of natural gas to electricity supply gives customers a dual fuel option from a single supplier. Supplier consolidation presents an opportunity for customers to reduce procurement and supplier management costs and simplify the complexities of monitoring processes and compliance.

From the perspective of a retail energy provider, there is a growing interdependence of natural gas and electricity in energy markets. A robust retail customer base in both enables a strategic look at market signals to effectively manage commodity positions to create a competitive advantage for customers.

About ENGIE Resources

ENGIE Resources LLC is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc. and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com . Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize, and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100 percent of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and a leading energy efficiency services provider in the world, employing 160,000 people. About ENGIE North America. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook pages or www.engie-na.com website.

