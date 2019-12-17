1,000+ Exhibitors Sign on to Showcase at the Nationwide Travel & Adventure Shows in 2020

MILFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicomm, LLC, the producer behind the nation's favorite Travel & Adventure Show series, today announced that more than 1,000 exhibitors from destinations all across the globe will be showcasing at the shows this coming year.

For more information visit travelshows.com

"Our show floors are almost entirely sold out for 2020," said John Golicz, CEO of Unicomm, LLC. "Year over year, we're seeing increased growth and interest in travel and global tourism. The fact that we can bring together more than 575 destinations from around the world throughout the show series speaks to the state of the industry for 2020 and beyond."

Among some of the destinations that are new to the series in 2020 are South African Tourism, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor's Bureau, the Mongolian Tourism Association, Travel Croatia, the tourist office of Spain and Tokyo Tourism, among others.

In addition to some new exhibitors, guests attending the Travel & Adventure shows can also expect to experience several new, hands-on cultural immersion activities. Highlights include:

A multicultural culinary theater in Boston , featuring chefs from around the world

in , featuring chefs from around the world A 30-foot coconut tree climb in San Diego

An indoor heated dive pool in Los Angeles , Chicago and Washington D.C.

The U.S. State Department will also be on-site at all 10 shows and will be executing passport enrollments in all markets, and in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and San Francisco, TSA Pre-Check and Global Entry enrollment will be offered as well.

Featured speakers for the 2020 shows include Samantha Brown, Peter Greenberg, Rick Steves, Pauline Frommer, Andrew McCarthy, Cheryl Strayed and Josh Gates.

The Travel & Adventure Shows brings together top global travel brands, tourism professionals and travel enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate all things travel by providing hands-on activities, educational seminars, and tactical travel workshops designed to inspire, educate and entertain.

The nationwide series kicks off in Boston, MA, on Jan. 11-12, 2020. For more information about the Travel & Adventure Shows or to purchase tickets, visit: travelshows.com.

About Unicomm, LLC

Unicomm, LLC is an independent business-to-business communications company specializing in originating and managing world-class trade shows and conferences. Unicomm's properties include the nation's largest and longest-running series of travel events, the Travel & Adventure Show in Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Philadelphia and Dallas. Unicomm also produces industry-leading conferences including the annual American Traveler Trends Forum.

MEDIA CONTACT

Courtney Osgood | CKO PR

607-857-3955

cosgood@ckopr.com

Related Images

1-000-exhibitors-sign-on-to.jpg

1,000+ Exhibitors Sign on to Showcase at the Nationwide Travel & Adventure Shows in 2020

For more information visit travelshows.com

SOURCE Unicomm, LLC