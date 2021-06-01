1,000 Los Angeles Students to Receive Free Summer Learning Support Amid Concerns of "COVID" Slide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately two-thirds of Los Angeles students from low-income families are still learning remotely, exacerbating a wide COVID-induced learning gap, according to EdSource. To help address this learning disparity, Time4Learning, a top national homeschool platform, will offer summer scholarships to 1,000 children looking to improve their academic standing. Area families will have access to the award-winning platform during the months of June and July for free.

The online homeschooling platform will be available to Pre-K to 12 children, on a first come-first served basis, who meet the following criteria:

Any student who wants academic help during the summer months of June and July

Live within the LA County School District

According to a study released by Stanford University's Center for Research on Education Outcomes, the average student already lost between a third to a full year's worth of learning in reading, and around three-quarters of a year to more than a year in math since last March. When combined with learning loss typical during the summer months, experts warn children will be much further behind this fall.

"Online education programs will play a pivotal role in helping students return to academic proficiency, but the financial strain caused by the pandemic has made even the most cost-effective options unattainable for some families," said Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson. "We wanted to do our part to close the learning gap by offering parents our platform, free of charge."

According to Edelson, Time4Learning's interactive videos and gamification are designed to keep students' minds engaged, while the platform's ability to personalize content will ensure students master key concepts, practice skills, and develop effective study strategies. Each activity focuses on strengthening reading and math skills, boosting learning comprehension and reinforcing problem-solving skills through fun games, interactive lessons, or engaging games.

Parents can register their children by visiting the Los Angeles Summer Scholarship website. Families must have internet access and a computer or tablet to enroll. Those unable to secure a license can download the free summer learning packet, which offers learning suggestions to minimize the effect of summer "brain drain."

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for at-home use. The PreK-12th grade coursework teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas. Parents use the popular platform to reinforce key concepts during summer, supplement schoolwork, or as a main academic curriculum for homeschooling.

