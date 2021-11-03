1,000 Patients in the U.S. Have Benefitted from the Use of ReddyPort™ Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) Products

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort™ , a medical technology company focused on bringing innovative non-invasive ventilation (NIV) products into market, reached a noteworthy milestone today announcing that ReddyPort products have been used on more than 1,000 patients on NIV in healthcare systems across the U.S. Patients on NIV often experience physical discomforts that can impede well-being during NIV treatment, including dry mouth, phlegm build-up and an inability to communicate. Clinical studies of NIV treatments conclude mask intolerance is a major cause of overall NIV failure¹, resulting in increased length of hospital stay and poor outcomes. Removing a NIV mask during critical treatment—including proper oral care—can lead to airway and alveolar collapse¹ and potential risk of aerosolization and transmission of bio-aerosols for healthcare providers.

"ReddyPort™ products would be a great asset for all NIV patients. I love the fact that clinicians have easy access for oral care, suctioning, and moisturization of the mouth without NIV mask removal," says Jennifer White, Respiratory Therapist. "A true differentiator for the benefit of NIV patients."

ReddyPort solution consists of:

ReddyPort™ Elbow features a proprietary self-sealing valve, providing easy access to the patient's oral cavity without NIV mask removal.

ReddyPort™ NIV Maintenance includes everything for oral hygiene to remove bacteria and keep the mouth moisturized. Oral care appliances integrated protective guard seals with ReddyPort Elbow to prevent leakage and squeeging off the sponge upon removal.

ReddyPort Microphone and Controller a first-to-market single-patient-use system that integrates with ReddyPort Elbow enabling patients to communicate with their clinician and family without NIV mask removal.

NIV is the first line of therapy in respiratory insufficiency or failure, commonly seen with COPD, congestive heart failure (CHF), asthma, pneumonia, or ARDS². These numbers are predicted to rise over the next 50 years. Historically, there hasn't been a solution to mitigate the physical discomforts associated with the use of NIV therapy without mask removal. Taking a deliberate and cohesive approach to reinvent the quality of care for all patients on NIV is a challenging and necessary mission for ReddyPort.

"We are on a mission to improve experiences for patients on NIV and for the clinicians treating those patients," says Scott Bostick, CEO of ReddyPort. "We believe every patient on NIV can benefit from ReddyPort products and helping 1,000 patients since launching in April is a great start."

About ReddyPort:

ReddyPort products promote non-invasive ventilation (NIV) success and better care experiences for patients on NIV, providing solutions to help improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable efficient workflows, and enhance quality of care.

