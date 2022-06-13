1,000 Storefront NFTs Now Available for Whitelisting in the First Decentralized eCommerce Platform from the Metaverse Commerce Network™ (MCN)

MCN will be filling the storefronts with select merchants from the more than one million Shopify™ retailers on a first come first serve basis. Tweet this

This ensures that storefront owners will have their store occupied and generating income in the near future. As the storefronts become oversubscribed by retailers, MCN will provide for additional minting of storefront NFTs.

MCN is developing apps and templates to provide a frictionless and free way to migrate Web2 eCommerce brands to the Metaverse and Web3 enabling eCommerce merchants on Shopify, Etsy™ and other platforms to create their stores in the Metaverse, without the high fees charged by the centralized platforms like Meta™ and Apple™ or the expense of custom store development. The platform is also a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), governed by the merchants who use it, who control fees, policies and procedures. Stores and brands in the Metaverse Commerce Network will be accessible on all XR platforms including Oculus Quest 2.

The Metaverse Commerce Network (MCN) is the brainchild of Randy Adams, serial entrepreneur, former Division President of the multi-billion-dollar retailer, Home Shopping Network and creator of the first eCommerce site on the Web, the Internet Shopping Network.

Interested parties can sign up for the whitelist at https://www.premint.xyz/mcn/ and can follow MCN on Discord and Twitter.

