1,000 Thanksgiving Dinner Kits For 4 and Social Service Fair on 6th Street in the heart of Koreatown Brightens Holiday Season for Community

WHAT: The Karsh Family Social Service Center (3750 West 6th Street) hosts the 12th Annual Big Give Holiday Meal Distribution and its first Community Social Service Street Festival this Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sixth Street between Harvard and Hobart in Los Angeles.

1000 Thanksgiving meal kits for a family of four - a complete thanksgiving dinner including pie will be distributed to families served by local social service and community organizations. more than two dozen collaborative social service agencies and providers, including Koreatown Youth Community Center and KHEIR, will be on 6th Street, which will be closed between Harvard and Hobart, to provide access to vital resources and services for the Koreatown community and its residents. Volunteers from Wilshire Boulevard Temple and its schools will be on hand to staff the event and run games and activities paired with the services and providers.

WHERE: 3750 West Sixth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020

WHEN: Sunday, November 24, 2019

Event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m.

Recommended time for media is between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

About the Karsh Center



The Karsh Family Social Service Center offers an array of cross-sector, integrated, and co-located social services. Through the Karsh Center, Wilshire Boulevard Temple and local organizations work together to offer comprehensive resources to the surrounding community in an easily accessible and culturally appropriate manner. The Center seeks to meet the needs of all clients and help them achieve success in their lives, building a stronger community and stronger families in the process.

Located in one of Los Angeles's most dense, diverse, and economically challenged neighborhoods, the Karsh Center offers multiple services under one roof. At the Karsh Center, clients can access dental care, vision care, mental health services, pro bono legal services, grief support, healthy and nutritious groceries, clothing vouchers, baby supplies, and other resources, as well as learn about additional regional service providers from Karsh Center volunteers.

For more info, visit https://karshcenter.org/

