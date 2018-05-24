1,000th Patient Treated Using The NobleStitch™ EL

Dr. Thompson commented, "I have not been this excited since medical school, the NobleStitch™ EL has changed how I approach cardio-vascular repair. I have never had a product where patients not only call me on a regular basis, but I have patients fly from all over the world requesting to have their procedures using the NobleStitch™ EL. This technology allows me to percutaneously suture the cardiac anatomy and I look forward to the expanded future applications in the heart."

Professor Anthony Nobles, CEO and Inventor of the NobleStitch™ EL, noted "This is a significant milestone for our company, reaching our 1,000th case without a single device related complication is a statement that we believe will have a game changing impact on the market. Additionally, as a manufacturer this demonstrates our ability to produce a quality product at a scale that allows us to compete with the larger companies. We continue to expand our indications and to offer new solutions for our physicians around the world."

About Nobles Medical Technologies II

Nobles Medical Technologies II, Inc. was founded by Prof. Anthony Nobles with the intent of leveraging its technologies in the cardiovascular-suturing marketplace. The company does business under the name of Nobles Medical II (NMT II).

The NobleStitch™ EL is FDA cleared for Vascular and Cardiovascular suturing in the United States. Further information including warnings and precautions can be found in the instructions for use.

