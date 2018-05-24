1,000th Patient Treated Using The NobleStitch™ EL

PARIS, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobles Medical Technologies II, Inc. (NMT 2) announced today that the 1000th NobleStitch™ EL was performed on a patient who specifically requested the procedure. The patient has been successfully treated using the NobleStitch™ EL suture-based closure system as part of an IRB study by Dr. Jim Thompson. The patient who received the cardiac suturing device traveled from out of the region to receive the stitch. The majority of NobleStitch™ EL cases have been performed throughout Europe, most notably in Italy, Germany and Switzerland. Dr. Thompson, Pediatric Cardiologist, Inova Fairfax Hospital, in Virginia performed the cardio-vascular suturing procedure using the NobleStitch™ EL as part of an ongoing study.
Dr. Thompson commented, "I have not been this excited since medical school, the NobleStitch™ EL has changed how I approach cardio-vascular repair. I have never had a product where patients not only call me on a regular basis, but I have patients fly from all over the world requesting to have their procedures using the NobleStitch™ EL. This technology allows me to percutaneously suture the cardiac anatomy and I look forward to the expanded future applications in the heart."
Professor Anthony Nobles, CEO and Inventor of the NobleStitch™ EL, noted "This is a significant milestone for our company, reaching our 1,000th case without a single device related complication is a statement that we believe will have a game changing impact on the market. Additionally, as a manufacturer this demonstrates our ability to produce a quality product at a scale that allows us to compete with the larger companies. We continue to expand our indications and to offer new solutions for our physicians around the world."
About Nobles Medical Technologies II
Nobles Medical Technologies II, Inc. was founded by Prof. Anthony Nobles with the intent of leveraging its technologies in the cardiovascular-suturing marketplace. The company does business under the name of Nobles Medical II (NMT II).
The NobleStitch™ EL is FDA cleared for Vascular and Cardiovascular suturing in the United States. Further information including warnings and precautions can be found in the instructions for use.
NobleStitch™ EL
