$1.1 billion Financial Advisor team joins UBS in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that a six-person team, "The Fortney Group," joined the Private Wealth Management division of the firm in Houston, Texas.

The team manages approximately $1.1 billion in assets and is led by financial advisors Grant Fortney, Scott Fortney and Michael B. Nichley, CFA, who have more than 50 years of industry experience combined working with Ultra-High Net Worth individuals, families, and executives. Brandon Frey, Tami Grove, and Mary Patranella also join as part of the team.

"I'm extremely excited that The Fortney Group are joining the firm," said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Together, they represent a high-quality team focused on creating the best possible client experience and outcome for the families they serve."

Grant Fortney joins as a Managing Director, after serving as a Managing Director in the Private Wealth Management division of Morgan Stanley. He was recognized on the Barron's Top 1,000 Advisors list in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2019, and 2020. He was also named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list in 2021 for the state of Texas. Grant received his B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and his M.B.A. in Finance from Texas Christian University.

Scott Fortney joins as a Managing Director, after serving as a Managing Director in the Private Wealth Management division of Morgan Stanley. He was recognized on OnWallStreet's Top 40 Under 40 list in 2008, as well as the Barron's Top 100 Advisors list in 2010 and 2011. Scott received his B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin.

Michael B. Nichley, CFA, joins as a Senior Vice President, after previously serving as First Vice President in the Private Wealth Management division of Morgan Stanley. Michael received his B.B.A. in Finance from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Brandon Frey joins as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate after previously serving as Portfolio Management Associate in the Private Wealth Management division of Morgan Stanley. Brandon graduated from the Swiss Finance Academy with a certification in Investment Banking. He received his B.B.A. in Finance from Texas Christian University.

Tami Grove and Mary Patranella join UBS as Senior Registered Client Service Associates. Tami has over 22 years of experience and Mary has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

