1,100 WORKERS AT TOMATEK JOIN TEAMSTERS IN CALIFORNIA

Food Processing Workers Win Real Union Representation, Prepare to Negotiate First Teamsters Contract

FIREBAUGH, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,100 workers at TomaTek Inc. in California have voted overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters Union. TomaTek, a subsidiary of the Neil Jones Food Company, processes and packages tomato-based products for industrial, foodservice, and retail companies.

"Teamsters Joint Council 7 is proud to welcome these workers as our newest Teamsters brothers and sisters," said Peter Finn, President of Joint Council 7 and Teamsters Western Region International Vice President. "Our Joint Council's unwavering commitment to organizing has delivered this victory, and we are prepared to fight relentlessly for the strong Teamsters contract that TomaTek workers deserve."

TomaTek workers organized with the Teamsters to gain stronger protections and address years of workplace concerns.

"I've worked for TomaTek for over two years, and it is clear we need significant change," said Jose Lalo Ruiz, a warehouse worker at TomaTek and a new Teamster. "I have co-workers who have been here longer than I've been alive, and their stories make it clear we need strong union representation. That is why so many of us voted to join the Teamsters."

Now, TomaTek workers join the ranks of tens of thousands of workers in the food processing industry across North America who are protected by strong Teamsters contracts.

Teamsters Joint Council 7 represents 100,000 members in Northern California, the Central Valley, and Northern Nevada. For more information, visit teamstersjc7.org.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 7