$1.16 billion USD up for grabs in Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots on PlayHugeLottos.com

With both the Mega Millions and US Powerball lottery jackpots reaching these high amounts simultaneously, it has created frantic excitement worldwide. A record number of people are expected to play both lotteries, with ticket sales predicted to soar through the roof.

Paul Robinson, a PlayHugeLottos.com representative, said: "PlayHugeLottos.com has seen a massive influx of customers from all around the world rushing to take part in this week's mouth-watering jackpots. It's not often we have both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot prizes at such amounts at the same time. Our customers stand a chance of winning over US $ 1 billion when they play these lotteries this week."

Both the Mega Millions and US Powerball lotteries are synonymous with offering record-breaking jackpots. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was a massive US $1.537 billion won by an anonymous winner in October 2018. January 2016 saw the US Powerball record its highest ever jackpot, US $1.586 billion won by John and Lisa Robinson.

Lottery players from Canada have a chance to enter both of these lotteries and stand a chance of winning a combined US $1.165 billion. On PlayHugeLottos.com, new customers can purchase a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery and receive a Powerball ticket for free.

To play the Mega Millions and US Powerball, you will need to:

Register an account on PlayHugeLottos.com. It only takes a few minutes.

Deposit funds into your account using one of the various safe and secure payment methods.

Once your funds reflect in your account, you can buy your Mega Millions ticket and receive a free US Powerball ticket. Your free US Powerball ticket will be credited to your account within 48 hours after purchasing your Mega Millions ticket.

About PlayHugeLottos.com

Launched in 1998, PlayHugeLottos.com is one of the longest-running licensed online lottery betting sites. Players worldwide can partake in record-breaking international jackpots online, including the US Powerball, Mega Millions and more.

Since its inception, PlayHugeLottos.com has paid out over €15 million in prize winnings to players worldwide.

