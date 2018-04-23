1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program

PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-2-1 Mobile, a revolutionary marketing activation platform, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of the largest third-party partner program in the industry, 1-2-1 Mobile is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration choices developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

"We are thrilled to join the CDK Global Partner Program," said Alon Omer, CEO, 1-2-1 Mobile. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring the power of our innovative marketing activation platform to thousands of automotive dealerships nationwide. 1-2-1 Mobile has already partnered with top-tier automotive groups to transform their marketing campaigns into interactive, mobile-specific engagement tools that provide unprecedented marketing intelligence and ROI."

1-2-1 Mobile uniquely solves one of the key challenges that dealerships face today – measuring and tracking a customer's journey from initial impression through in-store redemption. According to research from The Association of National Advertisers (ANA), widespread BOT-based and fraudulent ad activity that obscures ROI measurement is the cause of billions of dollars in losses, particularly in paid traffic advertising. 1-2-1 Mobile uses each engaged customer's mobile phone number to uniquely track their journey with an image-based mobile coupon and provide the dealer with marketing intelligence per customer including marketing channel, specific promotion, customer's mobile phone number and the location the coupon was redeemed.

"We're very pleased to introduce 1-2-1 Mobile as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. "1-2-1 Mobile is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications."

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now includes more than 350 partner companies and 450 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, go to cdkglobal.com/partners .

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About 1-2-1 Mobile

1-2-1 Mobile's innovative marketing activation platform seamlessly transforms any automotive dealer and retailer's online or offline marketing campaign into an interactive mobile-specific engagement tool. 1-2-1 uses each engaged customer's mobile phone number to uniquely track their journey from initial impression through in-store redemption with an image-based mobile coupon, providing unprecedented marketing intelligence.

1-2-1 Mobile is a CDK Global partner and has partnered with top-tier automotive groups nationwide enabling mobile engagement with their customers that results in breakthrough redemption rates and ROI. Contact us at my121mobile.com.

