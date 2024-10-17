$1.2 Billion in Settlements Reached Within Three Weeks With Archdioceses in Los Angeles and New York

Slater Slater Schulman LLP Represents 250 Survivor-Claimants in Los Angeles Archdiocese and 100 Survivor-Claimants in Diocese of Rockville Centre Matters

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events, announced that a record $880 million settlement has been reached with The Archdiocese of Los Angeles to resolve more than 1,350 claims of sexual abuse. Slater Slater Schulman represents approximately 250 of the survivor-claimants in this matter.

Late last month, Slater Slater Schulman served as a mediation party in the $320.5 million settlement with the Diocese of Rockville Centre in New York, which resolves that Diocese's Chapter 11 case. The firm represented 100 of the approximately 600 Rockville survivor-claimants.

"One of the things that shocked me about this case was that sexual assault survivors who came forward with claims brought them against approximately 100 different priests," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "That means that it wasn't just the same perpetrators abusing again and again, but entirely different people each time – the true definition of systemic abuse. Our firm has a lengthy record of advocating for victims of sexual abuse involving religious organizations and large-scale institutions from coast to coast. Taken together, these twin settlements three weeks apart show our firm's persistence and dedication to fighting for sexual assault survivors."

"We hope that this is not only a significant step forward in the healing process for these brave survivors, but also step towards a future in which the systemic abuse of children is eradicated," said Michael Carney, Managing Partner of Slater Slater Shulman LLP's California office. "Because despite all of the truth that has been brought to light over the last few decades, this is an epidemic far more pervasive than most would imagine."

The Los Angeles Archdiocese is the largest in the country, with almost 300 parishes within its geographic confines. According to complaints filed by Slater Slater Schulman and other firms, the Archdiocese was aware of credible accusations of sexual abuse implicating multiple priests, including Fathers Ruben Martinez, Michael Baker, and Donald Patrick Roemer. Despite this knowledge, the Archdiocese continued to place them in positions with access to minors.

In 2019, the state legislature passed the California Child Victims Act. This legislation established a three-year "lookback" window, allowing survivors to file retroactive lawsuits even if the statute of limitations had previously expired on their claims. Slater Slater Schulman commends the courage of the survivors who came forward. The firm remains committed to advocating for victims of institutional abuse and working to prevent future harm to vulnerable individuals.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

About Slater Slater Schulman LLP

Slater Slater Schulman LLP is a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events. Our dedicated attorneys are committed to ensuring the best results for our clients through persistence and compassionate representation. With 10 offices in 9 states, Slater Slater Schulman has achieved successful resolutions in some of the most challenging cases in the nation. We have considerable experience with complex, historical sexual abuse cases involving massive institutions, including academic, religious, and youth organizations. Our firm also represents clients in litigation involving pharmaceutical drugs, product liability, environmental law, employment and labor law, medical malpractice, and personal injury, and has proudly represented thousands of World Trade Center survivors. Learn more at sssfirm.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Slater Slater Schulman LLP