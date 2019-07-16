$1.2 Bn Baby Oral Care Products Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Oral Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby oral care products market reached a value of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2018



Oral care refers to the practice of keeping a clean and disease-free mouth, which is extremely important for all individuals, especially for babies once they start the process of teething. A baby's temporary teeth start appearing at the age of around four months, and it is imperative to care for oral hygiene in order to prevent cavities, tooth decay or gum diseases. Baby oral care products are available in various forms such as toothpaste with mild or strong formula or with natural and herbal ingredients and toothbrushes with soft, gentle or long bristles.



The frequent occurrence of tooth decay and other oral issues such as Early Childhood Caries (ECC) that has a long-term effect on the oral health of the child is catalyzing the demand for baby oral care products. With growing spending capacity, consumers are now more inclined toward purchasing premium and innovative products.



Furthermore, rising urbanization resulting in increased exposure to popular baby oral care products and increasing awareness about baby oral hygiene are also catalysing the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market include strong growth from emerging markets such as India and China, product innovations, rising demand for value added products, etc.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Church & Dwight, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Pigeon, Unilever, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Baby Oral Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Toothpaste

6.2 Toothbrush

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2 Departmental Stores

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.4 Online

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Church & Dwight

13.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive

13.3.3 Johnson & Johnson

13.3.4 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

13.3.5 Pigeon

13.3.6 Unilever



