1, 2 Nina's Coming For You! Nina Wests' HEELS OF HORROR Debuts In Just 2 Days!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In just 2 days on Weds October 28th, drag superstar Nina West, launches her new spooktacular Halloween Variety Show HEELS OF HORROR, in partnership with LGBTQ charity Equitas Health. This 3 episode series which is released on demand through VIMEO, was filmed at the historic Lincoln theater in Columbus, OH and features Nina performing a mix of spooky holiday classics and pop hits with a full live band (Greta Goodbottom and the Skeleton Crew) as well as music videos and a few special surprises along the way. You won't want to miss it!

NINA WEST HEELS OF HORROR TRAILER 1 NINA WEST HEELS OF HORROR

The trailer for the show is here:

Tickets are on sale now at www.vimeo.com/ondemand/heelsofhorror

For more information about Nina West, please visit here.

PR Contact

Paul Christensen

PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

[email protected]

ABOUT NINA WEST

Nina West is an American drag queen, actor and singer based in Columbus, Ohio played by Andrew Levitt. She rose to national prominence with her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, where she placed sixth and won Miss Congeniality.

She made history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Sept 2019 when she became the first ever person to walk the carpet in Full Drag, while her season won 5 Primetime Emmy Awards including best Reality Competition Show. In June 2019, New York magazine named West one of the top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America. On November 8th, she released her first Christmas EP, "The West Christmas Ever" featuring Disney Legend Jim Cummings which debuted at #5 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. Her animated short "Coaster", was shortlisted for a 2020 Oscar, Her Podcast "Dragcast with Nina West" relaunched in 2020 with guests including Glenn Close, Patricia Clarkson, Daisy Ridley, Jared Harris, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Orfeh, Caissie Levy, Pentatonix and more.

West has been performing in central Ohio and around the United States for the last 18 years, doing regional theater and of course, drag. As Nina West, she has produced over 35 main stage production shows. West hosts the annual "Heels of Horror" show at Axis Nightclub and has also hosted the competition "So You Think You Can Drag?'. In 2008, she won the Entertainer of the Year award, and was included in Columbus Business First's "40 Under 40" list in 2018 and 2019.

Nina is a LGBTQ advocate and has raised over $3million for charitable causes in the last decade alone through her charitable foundation The Nina West Foundation. On June 17th 2020, Nina released a charity partnership with Country Music Legend, Dolly Parton - The "Dolly X Nina Kindness is Queen" Collection - with all proceeds going to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and The Nina West Foundation to benefit LGBTQ+ youth and Illiteracy.

SOURCE Nina West

Related Links

https://www.ninawest.com

