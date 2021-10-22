1.20 Mn Units growth in Light Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025 | Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

The report on the light commercial vehicle market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Conventional fuel vehicles and Alternative fuel vehicles) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The growth in the global construction industry and online retail sales is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the light commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.

Also, this study identifies the rising penetration of downsized engines in LCVs as one of the prime reasons driving the light commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the light commercial vehicle market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The light commercial vehicle market covers the following areas:

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Sizing￼

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast￼

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Groupe PSA

Hinduja Group Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Renault SA

Tata Motors Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market - Global hybrid commercial vehicle market is segmented by type (LCVs and M and HCVs) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market - Global commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market is segmented by application (LCVs and M and HCVs) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 1% Market growth 2021-2025 1.20 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Canada, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Groupe PSA, Hinduja Group Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Renault SA, Tata Motors Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

