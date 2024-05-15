1,200+ Professionals Met in Vancouver for the 41st World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The flagship event of the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) took place from May 8–10, 2024. Attendees from 65+ countries gathered to share ideas on key topics shaping the industry landscape.

During the round tables, world tree nut production for 2024/25 was forecasted at 6.2 million metric tons (kernel basis, except pistachios in-shell), up by 8% from 2023/24. Although it is still very early in the season to anticipate the outcomes, most tree nut crops are expected to increase. Pine nuts, almonds and hazelnuts are projected up by 76%, 22% and 20%, respectively. Macadamias, pistachios, Brazil nuts and walnuts foresee productions between 8% and 2% above the previous season. According to early estimations, 2024/25 peanut production is expected to amount to around 50 million MT (in-shell basis) and dried fruit production 3.4 million MT, up 4% from 2023/24.

Themes that resonated throughout the congress included resilience, readiness for new challenges, and the need to properly tailor marketing strategies. INC Executive Director Goretti Guasch spoke about unlocking consumer potential to drive demand for nuts and dried fruits worldwide.

Keynote speaker Marc Low, Director of Innovation & Emerging Technology at KPMG Canada, explored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence. Prof. Janice Gross Stein of the University of Toronto explored the ramifications of today's polarized world and what business leaders can do to contain the damage.

The Nutrition Research Seminar featured talks on how nut-containing diets may improve cardiometabolic health and the role of nuts and dried fruits in improving diet quality. The Sustainability Seminar explored key challenges facing the industry, ranging from climate change to geopolitical tensions.

The congress also featured an exhibition area, hosting 38 companies from 16 countries.

INC Chairman, Michael Waring, commented: "Represented by the entire supply chain, the INC Congress facilitates a collaborative approach across the sector in identifying industry opportunities and in laying out strategy. With the release and discussion of key statistics, it's a must-attend for the industry."

INC Awards: Recognizing Outstanding Contributions to the Sector

Corporate Golden Nut Award: PLANTERS®

Award for Excellence in Research: Prof. Cesarettin Alasalvar

Award for Excellence in Gastronomy: Chef Andrea Carlson

Award for Excellence in Sustainability – Back to the Planet: Treehouse California Almonds

Award for Excellence in Sustainability – Back to the People: LIMBUA

SOURCE INC International Nut and Dried Fruit Council