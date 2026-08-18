$1,200 Up for Grabs as X-Golf Wexford Celebrates Its Grand Reopening Saturday

Wexford's newest indoor golf destination marks its grand reopening with a free hourly closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive contest on Saturday, August 22, alongside a newly expanded lineup of indoor golf simulators, upgraded simulator technology, and an expanded food and drink menu

WEXFORD, Pa., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf Wexford, an indoor golf entertainment venue serving Wexford and the greater Pittsburgh area, today announced its grand reopening under new ownership. The celebration includes a free public event this Saturday, August 22, and a series of upgrades for both longtime members and new visitors at 280 Market Ln Ste 701, Wexford, PA 15090. Guests can book tee times online at xgolfwexford.com or by calling (724) 750-6198.

"We're excited to welcome the Wexford and Pittsburgh golf community back to a completely refreshed X-Golf experience," said Michael Ruvolo, Owner of X-Golf Wexford and CEO of X-Golf America. "Whether you've played on one of our golf simulators before or you're trying indoor golf for the first time, there's a lot more to see, play, and enjoy, from our expanded lineup of bays to a brand-new menu."

Guests visiting the newly reopened location will find the following upgrades:

An Additional Golf Simulator — X-Golf Wexford has expanded from six to seven full golf simulator bays, giving groups, leagues, and walk-in guests more availability and shorter wait times.

Expanded Food & Drink Menu — A newly expanded menu offers a wider selection of food and beverage options, making it easier for guests to make a night of it while they play.

Upgraded Simulator Technology — Every bay now features enhanced graphics, an expanded list of playable courses, and upgraded software and app technology. Guests hit real golf shots into X-Golf's giant screens, with a one-of-a-kind ball return and auto-tee system that keeps play moving between shots. Learn more about the technology behind X-Golf's simulators at playxgolf.com/tech.

National League & Tournament Play — X-Golf Wexford now unlocks guests access to the X-League Fall Season, giving local golfers the opportunity to compete against players across the country (details below).

The upgrades reflect the new ownership group's investment in making X-Golf Wexford the best indoor golf venue for Wexford and the surrounding Pittsburgh area.

Grand Reopening Celebration: Free Hourly Contests This Saturday, 8/22

The centerpiece of the grand reopening is a free public celebration this Saturday, August 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Every hour throughout the event, guests can compete in both a closest-to-the-pin and a longest-drive contest on X-Golf Wexford's golf simulators, with a new winner of each crowned every hour. Hourly winners will each receive a $100 gift card.

When: Saturday, August 22, 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: X-Golf Wexford, 280 Market Ln Ste 701, Wexford, PA 15090

Contests: Closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive, held every hour with a new winner crowned each round

Prizes: $100 gift card awarded to each hourly winner

Cost to enter: Free, must be present to win

Also featured: Drink specials running throughout the day

Bays for Saturday's celebration can be reserved in advance at xgolfwexford.com.

"Western Pennsylvania has one of the richest golf traditions in the country, but our season is short and the weather doesn't always cooperate," added Kyle Ester, X-Golf Wexford's GM. "We have a track record of building X-Golf locations that become pillars of their communities, and we're confident Wexford will be a location this community can be proud of."

The public is invited to attend, tour the newly upgraded facility, and participate in Saturday's hourly contests free of charge.

X-League Fall Season Begins Locally in October

Guests attending Saturday's celebration can also learn about the X-League Fall Season, X-Golf Wexford's national league launching locally in October. The league uses a handicapped scoring format, giving golfers of all skill levels a real chance to win, with top local competitors advancing to regional and then national finals for a $10,000 cash prize.

Casey Keyes

VP of Marketing

X-Golf America

937-305-4019

[email protected]

Playxgolf.com

SOURCE X-Golf America