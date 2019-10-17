$1.3 Billion Aircraft Films Markets - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Films Market by Aircraft Type, by Film Type, by Application Type, by Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft films market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.3 billion in 2024.



This strategic assessment report from the author provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft films market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.



Boeing anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 42,730 commercial and regional aircraft worth US$ 6.3 trillion in the global marketplace during 2018-2037. Asia-Pacific and Europe would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 62.5% of the total aircraft deliveries during 2018-2037. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.7% in air passenger traffic during 2018-2037 will chiefly drive the demand for the aircraft. These factors are likely to drive the use of films for aircraft interiors as well as exteriors in the foreseeable future.



In recent years, the market has witnessed gradual consolidation as major players are acquiring small players to enhance their product portfolio and expand their geographical reach. Some of the foremost mergers & acquisitions that took place in the market include the acquisition of Cytec Industries Inc. by Solvay SA and Toray's acquisition of TenCate Advanced Composites (TCAC) division from Koninklijke TenCate BV.



The market is segmented based on the aircraft type into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and helicopter. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of variants of the best-selling aircraft programs (A320neo, B737 Max, B777x, and A330neo); market entry of new aircraft (C919 and MC-21); increasing demand for high-quality and lightweight parts in the aerospace industry; and rising aircraft fleet size; are the major factors driving the growth of films in the commercial aircraft segment.



Based on the film type, the market is segmented into decorative films, surfacing films, insulation films, adhesive films, and others. Decorative films are expected to remain the largest segment of the aircraft films market over the next five years. Decorative films are mainly applied to the different interior components of an aircraft, such as interior panels, door linings, lavatories, cargo linings, galleys, closets, overhead stowage bins, bulkhead partitions, trolleys, and other personal service units (PSUs). These decorative films are visible to the passengers and are applied to those parts which are in direct contact with them. The decorative films are generally suitable for any surface of the aircraft cabins, which is not upholstered or carpeted.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented into interiors, fuselage, flight control surfaces, wings, and others. The interiors segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the widespread usage of decorative, protective, and adhesive films in aircraft interiors to deliver passenger safety, provide aesthetically pleasing interiors, protect against scratch and moisture, and hold interior panels intact. Other applications segment majorly includes radomes, engine bulkheads, engine bays, exhaust runs, and fuel system components.



In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft films during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of all the major aircraft OEMs, tier players, material suppliers, and aircraft film suppliers. In the region, all the major aircraft film suppliers have high proximity to major tier players and OEMs in order to become the partner for their upcoming programs as well as to cater the demand generated from OEMs as well as airlines.



Boeing, in its outlook, estimates that there would be total deliveries of 8,800 commercial and regional aircraft in North America during 2018-2037, out of which, commercial aircraft would be 7,210 units and the remaining 1,590 would be of regional aircraft. Further, North America owns one of the largest commercial aircraft fleets in the world and is likely to expand at a healthy rate in the coming years. The commercial and regional aircraft fleet is estimated to reach an unprecedented landmark of 10,390 units in North America in 2037, from 7,210 aircraft in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2017-2037. All these factors indicate healthy demand for aircraft films in the region during the forecast period



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Films Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Films Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Commercial Aircraft Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Military Aircraft Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. General Aviation Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.5. Regional Aircraft Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.6. Helicopter Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Aircraft Films Market Analysis - By Film Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Aircraft Decorative Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Aircraft Insulation Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Aircraft Adhesive Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Aircraft Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.6. Aircraft Other Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Aircraft Films Market Analysis - By Application Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Aircraft Interior Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Aircraft Fuselage Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Aircraft Flight Control Surface Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Aircraft Wings Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Aircraft Other Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aircraft Films Market Analysis - By Material Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Aircraft Epoxy Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Aircraft PVF Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Aircraft PEEK Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Aircraft Polyimide Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.6. Aircraft Other Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aircraft Films Market Analysis - By Region



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

8.3. Presence by Aircraft Type

8.4. Presence by Material Type

8.5. Geographical Presence

8.6. Expert Opinion

8.7. Market Share Analysis



9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profiles of Key Players

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

DUNMORE Corporation

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Gurit Holding AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

ISOVOLTA AG

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Schneller LLC

Solvay S.A.

The 3M Company

Company The Boeing Company

Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd8egk



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

