$1.3 Billion Flows into Newly Launched Strategies from The Pacific Financial Group Tweet this

"We are energized by the rapid adoption of our new Strategy PLUS lineup," said Gary Manguso, TPFG Chief Investment Strategy and Product Officer. "Our momentum is strong and our steady growth trajectory continues. Even more innovation is ahead with the release of our suite of ESG models as a response to the burgeoning demand from 401k participants."

An early pioneer and innovator in the group retirement space, The Pacific Financial Group has built a unique market leadership position in self-directed brokerage for 401k, 403b, and 457 accounts. Total firm AUM exceeds $3.4 billion. The continued opening of retirement plan brokerage windows and the significant use of target date strategies demonstrates plan participant and plan sponsor interest in fund of fund offerings.

Target PLUS adds an active management component to a traditional target date strategy. Index PLUS models are ideal for investors seeking a lower cost offering with a dose of fixed income active management. Focus PLUS is for investors who seek concentrated exposure to actively managed strategies. Multi PLUS are the most diversified set within the Strategy PLUS offering. Strategy PLUS includes a total of 31 strategies, ranging from conservative to aggressive. See the full Strategy PLUS story.

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) provides financial advisors with a complete suite of programs dedicated to building, managing, and preserving wealth for every investor. The firm provides five principal types of investment advisory programs including the Strategy PLUS™ and Self-Directed Brokerage Account Programs, Separately Managed Accounts, the Enhanced Portfolio Investment Centre and MMS Portfolio Solutions, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program. TPFG affiliate RiskPro®, is a revolutionary risk profiling and portfolio construction system.

For more information:

www.tpfg.com

www.riskproadvisor.com

SOURCE The Pacific Financial Group

Related Links

https://www.tpfg.com

