1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market size to grow by USD 440.81 million between 2022 and 2027, Growth driven by increasing polyester applications across various industries - Technavio

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market size is expected to increase by USD 440.81 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.77%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is driven by the increasing number of polyester applications across various industries. Polyester is widely used in the textile industry owing to its versatility, low price, and recyclability. It is also used in other applications such as home furnishing, automotive, construction, filtration, and personal care and hygiene. In home furnishing, polyester is used in products such as carpets and textile fibers, films, monofilaments, and nonwoven fabrics. Besides, polyesters made of 1,3-PDO exhibit certain properties that make them stand out from all other polyesters. The properties include adhesion, hardness, and chemical resistance. These properties are increasing the application of polyester across various end-user industries, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market is concentrated. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, while most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Key vendors have a vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. However, there are some small regional vendors with significant market shares. Rivalry among vendors is moderate. Therefore, vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. High product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ChemImpex International Inc. - The company offers 1,3-propanediol in 250 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kilogram.

- The company offers 1,3-propanediol in 250 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kilogram. Connect Chemicals GmbH - The company offers 1,3-propanediol for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and fragrances.

- The company offers 1,3-propanediol for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and fragrances. Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers 1,3-propanediol in the form of a 200kg plastic drum and IBC drum.

- The company offers 1,3-propanediol in the form of a 200kg plastic drum and IBC drum. Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers 1,3-propanediol, which is used in cosmetics, toothpaste, and soaps.

- The company offers 1,3-propanediol, which is used in cosmetics, toothpaste, and soaps. Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

METabolic EXplorer SA

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shell plc

Tate and Lyle Plc

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View a Sample

Key Market Segmentation

The global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market is segmented as below:

Application

PTT



Polyurethane



Personal care and detergents



Others

The market growth in the PTT segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing shift toward replacing conventional polyesters with PTT is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the advantages of PTT, such as low water absorption rate, better surface finish, and high strength, are further fueling the growth of the segment.

Source

Bio-based



Petrochemical-based

The demand for bio-based plastics is increasing among end-users. In addition, the growing popularity of biofuels and the increased consumer acceptance of bio-based products across a variety of end-user industries will propel the growth of the bio-based segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 74% of the market growth during the forecast period. Automobile manufacturers in the region are focusing on lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles. This has increased the consumption of polyurethane in the automobile industry in North America. In addition, the growth of the construction industry across the US, Canada, and Mexico, coupled with improved public transportation and the growing number of production facilities in Mexico, are fueling the growth of the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market in North America.

View a Sample Report for more highlights into the market segments and regions.

The 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market covers the following areas:

Related Reports:

The poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 106.84 million . The market is segmented by application (personal care and dermatology, suture, fracture fixation, and others), type (PLGA 50:50, PLGA 75:25, PLGA 85:15, PLGA 65:35), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by application (personal care and dermatology, suture, fracture fixation, and others), type (PLGA 50:50, PLGA 75:25, PLGA 85:15, PLGA 65:35), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The polyethyleneimine market size is expected to increase by USD 60.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.68%. The market is segmented by application (adhesives and sealants, detergents, water treatment chemicals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 440.81 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 74% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accela ChemBio Inc., ChemImpex International Inc., Connect Chemicals GmbH, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shell plc, and Tate and Lyle Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 PTT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on PTT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PTT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PTT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PTT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Personal care and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Personal care and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Personal care and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Personal care and detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Personal care and detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Source

7.3 Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Bio-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Bio-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Petrochemical based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Petrochemical based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Petrochemical based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Petrochemical based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Petrochemical based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accela ChemBio Inc.

Exhibit 119: Accela ChemBio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Accela ChemBio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Accela ChemBio Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 ChemImpex International Inc.

Exhibit 122: ChemImpex International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: ChemImpex International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: ChemImpex International Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Connect Chemicals GmbH

Exhibit 125: Connect Chemicals GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 126: Connect Chemicals GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Connect Chemicals GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 137: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 138: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 140: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.10 METabolic EXplorer SA

Exhibit 142: METabolic EXplorer SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: METabolic EXplorer SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: METabolic EXplorer SA - Key offerings

12.11 Shell plc

Exhibit 145: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.12 Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Exhibit 149: Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 152: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 155: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 157: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 165: Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio