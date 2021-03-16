1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market to Grow by USD 360.88 Million during 2021-2025 | 12.23% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market: Growing polyester applications across various industries to drive growth.

Increasing use of polyester in various industries is fueling the market demand for PDO owing to its versatile physical properties. Polyester offers a completely unique set of benefits unmatched by any other natural or synthetic fiber. It is used in various applications such as in carpet and textile fibers, films, monofilaments, and nonwoven fabrics. Coatings based on polyesters, which are made from PDO, provide superior impact resistance and flexibility as compared with those coatings that do not contain PDO. Owing to the increasing polyester applications in various industries, several PDO manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet customer requirements. This allowed the company to expand its market reach in the personal care, cosmetics, flavors, and fibers markets, among other applications.

As per Technavio, the growth of the personal care and cosmetics industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market: Growth of personal care and cosmetics industry

The growth of the personal care industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global PDO market. The personal care industry is growing due to an increase in disposable income and consumer expenditure, an increasing population, a rise in organized retail, and better product awareness. All the aforementioned factors are acting as drivers, providing the industry with a competitive advantage. The PDO is highly preferred in the manufacturing process of personal care products because it imparts beneficial properties such as solvency and moisturization. Certain raw materials that are used in the production of personal care products cause severe skin allergies. These factors drive the growth of the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market over the forecast period.

"Increasing automotive production and the production of biodiesel will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market: Major Vendors

ChemImpex International Inc.

Connect Chemicals GmbH

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market by application (PTT, Polyurethane, Personal care and detergents, and Others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as growing environmental concerns.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

