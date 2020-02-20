$1.3 Trillion Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry Forecast, 2020-2030: Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Feb 20, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Propulsion Technology (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Power Source, Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Fast Charging), Vehicle Type, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle market is expected to reach $1,299.3 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 19.8%.
In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electric vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Propulsion Technology, Power Source, Charging Level, Vehicle Type, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Hardware
- Battery
- Motor
- Regenerative Brakes
- Infotainment System
- On-Board Charger
Software
Service
Based on Propulsion Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
Based on Power Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Onboard Electricity Storage
- Onboard Electricity Generation
Based on Charging Level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Fast Charging
Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
- Buses
- Heavy Trucks
- Light Commercial Vehicles
Two-Wheelers
Other Vehicle Types
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Norway, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue/sales volume data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Propulsion Technology, Charging Level, and Vehicle Type over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global electric vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- BMW Group
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Ford Motor Company
- Geely-Volvo
- General Motors Company
- Honda Motors Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai-Kia
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- SAIC
- Samsung SDI
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cz92yr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article