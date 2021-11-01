$1.33 Billion Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Markets - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2021-2026: Growing Demand for Optimum Fuel Efficiency & Strict Emission Regulations

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The belt-driven starter generator market is expected to reach USD 1,339.05 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.58%.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present belt driven starter generator market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The growing awareness among the population with respect to carbon emission is leading to the increasing demand for various technologies. Thereby, to minimize the impact on the environment, belt-driven starter generator is gaining traction in the global industry. A belt-driven starter generator helps in achieving fuel efficiency at a low cost, which is likely to support the growth. Mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) are increasingly gaining momentum with the growing penetration of 48V technology.

The belt-driven starter generator usage in MHEVs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during the forecast period. The stricter government regulations and the presence of several automotive parts suppliers are likely to support the belt-driven starter generator market growth. The rising fuel cost in various countries across Europe and APAC leads to the increasing demand for vehicles that will promote fuel efficiency, leading to the higher demand for belt-driven starter generators.

BELT-DRIVEN STARTER GENERATOR MARKET SEGMENTS AND SHARE

Europe contributes the highest share towards the 48V belt driven starter generator while APAC & North America are expected to witness the highest growth rate. The global belt driven starter generator market by 48V product type is expected to reach USD 940.40 million by 2026.

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

The European carmakers are increasingly focusing on MHEV systems with 48V architecture. The demand for belt starter generators is projected to grow significantly in the European market year-over-year. Germany is one of the largest new car markets in Europe and is witnessing a continuous rise in demand for electric vehicles across the country.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Major players in the belt starter generator industry include Continental, Valeo, Denso, and others. The present scenario drives vendors to change and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong presence. Major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the industry, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.

The vendors offering 48V BSG are expected to enjoy an advantage owing to the increasing penetration of 48V technology in the MHEVs. Large vendors with high production capacity are at the advantage of offering lower-priced products, thereby achieving higher economies of scale. In the upcoming years, the market is going to be highly competitive.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2020, 48V belt-driven starter generator (BSG) accounted for the highest share of 67.86% in the global belt-driven starter generator industry and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Germany is one of the largest new car markets in Europe and is witnessing a continuous rise in demand for electric vehicles across the country. The Belt Driven Starter Generator Industry in Germany is expected to reach USD 55.90 million by 2026.

is one of the largest new car markets in and is witnessing a continuous rise in demand for electric vehicles across the country. The Belt Driven Starter Generator Industry in is expected to reach by 2026. China and Japan are the key countries in the APAC belt driven starter generator industry.

and are the key countries in the APAC belt driven starter generator industry. The increasing automotive manufacturing in Brazil and Mexico will likely create higher demand for belt driven starter generators.

and will likely create higher demand for belt driven starter generators. The micro-hybrid electric vehicles' contribution to the belt-driven starter generator industry is projected to witness an incremental growth of USD 154.56 million during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

BorgWarner

Denso

Continental

Valeo

Vitesco Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

Bosch

Dayco

Infineon

SEG Automotive

Sona Comstar

Supergen

