1.35% CAGR in High Heels Footwear Market | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2025 | Technavio

With the evolution of fashion products, high heel footwear has become a luxury product instead of a necessary product, which is the major reason for the high price of these products. Advances in footwear manufacturing and innovative product designs also increase sales of premium footwear. Moreover, the demand for premium footwear is expected to rise rapidly owing to high disposable income and celebrity endorsements for various footwear brands. Hence, the premiumization of high-heeled footwear is expected to be one of the key factors driving market growth.

The cost of production is increasing rapidly owing to the increase in the cost of raw materials and rising labor costs. Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), which is one of the major raw materials used in the production of high heel shoes witnessed high price fluctuations in recent years. Footwear manufacturers shifted their production facilities to countries such as China and India owing to low labor costs. However, labor costs in these countries have also increased substantially, which, in turn, increases the production costs. Many footwear manufacturers have had to adjust to losses due to the shift in manufacturing plants and increased labor costs. These factors suggest that the increased cost of production will be a major challenge for the High Heels Footwear Market.

Major Five High Heels Footwear Companies:

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Deeasjer Ltd.

Hermes International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

High Heels Footwear Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

High Heels Footwear Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

High Heels Footwear Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capri Holdings Ltd., Deeasjer Ltd., Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marks and Spencer Plc, Prada SpA, Tapestry Inc., Yull Ltd., and Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

