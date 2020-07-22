$1.4 Billion Worldwide Cosmetic Applicator Foam Industry to 2025 - Featuring Dow, BASF & Huntsman Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market by Shape (Egg-shaped Sponges, Cosmetic Wedges, Others), Material Type (PU, Others), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetic applicator foam market is projected to grow from USD 854 million in 2020 to USD 1,416 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025.



The growing cosmetic industry and the benefits of cosmetic applicator foams are the major factors driving the market for cosmetic applicator foam.



The cosmetic wedges segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on shape, the cosmetic wedges segment of the market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of cosmetic wedges segment is its unique, user-friendly design, and competitive pricing. Cosmetic wedges also need less maintenance compared to other sponges.



The PU segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on material type, the PU (polyurethane) segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to the other segments. The benefits of PU over other materials such as latex, PVA, and silicone is expected to drive the growth of PU material type segment during the forecast period. PU foams are biodegradable, odorless, and skin-friendly and have a uniform density with reasonable oil control. They also do not crump or shrink after usage.



The cosmetic applicator foam market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The cosmetic applicator foam market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Large customer base, high standard of living, and high disposable income in the country fuel the demand for cosmetics, resulting in increased manufacturing activities by local cosmetic OEMs. The increased production of cosmetics, along with higher adoption of advanced technologies, have boosted the demand for cosmetic applicator foams. The presence of major OEMs such as New Avon Company, Coty, Inc., and Este Lauder Companies Inc. in this region is another major factor driving the cosmetics industry and thereby the cosmetic applicator foam market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market

4.2 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market, by Region

4.3 North America Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market, by Shape & Country

4.4 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market, by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Cosmetic Industry

5.2.1.2 Benefits of Cosmetic Applicator Foams

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Celebrity Endorsements or Advertisements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovations and Advancements in Cosmetic Applicators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Several Makeup Brushes

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Cosmetic Industry

5.4.1 Covid-19 Impact on Lives and Livelihoods

5.4.1.1 Loss of Life

5.4.1.2 Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Fund (Imf)

5.4.1.3 Stimulus Package by G-20 Countries

5.4.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market

5.4.2.1 Demand for Do It Yourself (Diy) Products

5.4.2.2 Demand for Virgin Cosmetic Applicators in Salons

5.4.2.3 Limited New Product Launches in 2020

5.4.2.4 Change in Consumer Behavior

5.4.2.5 Increased Preference for Online Shopping



6 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market, by Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane (Pu)

6.3 Others



7 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market, by Shape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Egg-Shaped Sponges

7.3 Cosmetic Wedges

7.4 Silicone Sponges

7.5 Round Disc Sponges



8 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Indonesia

8.2.6 Thailand

8.2.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.3 Mexico

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 UK

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Russia

8.4.6 Turkey

8.4.7 Spain

8.4.8 Poland

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Chile

8.5.3 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 Uae

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Overview

9.6 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.6.1 Expansions

9.6.2 Acquisitions

9.6.3 Partnerships

9.6.4 Agreements

9.7 Market Share Analysis



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Foam Manufacturers (Resin Compounders)

10.1.1 Dow Inc.

10.1.2 Basf Se

10.1.3 Huntsman Corporation

10.1.4 Armacell International S.A.

10.1.5 UFP Technologies, Inc.

10.1.6 Inoac Corporation

10.1.7 Fxi Holdings, Inc.

10.1.8 Foampartner Group

10.1.9 The Woodbridge Group

10.1.10 General Plastics Manufacturing Company

10.2 Fabricators

10.2.1 Wisconsin Foam Products

10.2.2 KTT Enterprises

10.2.3 Luxaire Cushion Co.

10.2.4 Taikiusa Inc.

10.2.5 Porex Corporation

10.2.6 Reilly Foam Corporation

10.3 OEMs

10.3.1 Coty, Inc.

10.3.2 Este Lauder Companies Inc.

10.3.3 L'oral Sa

10.3.4 New Avon Company

10.3.5 Beauty Bakerie

10.3.6 Kryolan

10.3.7 Shenzhen Karina Makeup Tools Ltd

10.3.8 Yumark Enterprises Corp.

10.3.9 Qual Cosmetics

10.3.10 Pusponge



11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store

11.3 Available Customizations

11.4 Related Reports

11.5 Author Details



