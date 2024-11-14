1,436 public high schools in 19 states honored for college readiness, success

'College Success Award' recognizes high schools that excel at helping students enroll and succeed in college

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1,436 high schools in 19 states1 have a new reason to celebrate their efforts to ensure their students are ready for higher education and future careers. The nonprofit GreatSchools announced the recipients of its 2024 College Success Award , which honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. College readiness is crucial for high school students' future success as companies still overwhelmingly hire candidates with a college degree.

Now in its sixth year, this data-driven award offers a snapshot of how well a high school prepares students to enroll in college, succeed with college-level coursework, and persist into their second year. State education agencies in these 19 states provided the necessary high school and postsecondary data to determine the winners and help communities understand how local schools are preparing students for college.

Schools in 7 of the 19 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Missouri — have been recognized with College Success Awards since the award began because of their states' transparent data policies that make college enrollment, performance, and persistence information publicly available. New York high schools became eligible for the award for the first time this year.

In the wake of the pandemic, recent GreatSchools research found that parents' current educational priorities reflect an emphasis on both academic rigor and mental health and well-being. In particular, high school parents seeking new learning opportunities for their children emphasized the importance of academic preparation for college and tailored educational experiences as top priorities.

"Even as so much has changed around education over the last few years, one thing has remained the same: parents want their children to have diverse learning opportunities that will prepare them for life after graduation," said GreatSchools CEO Jon Deane. "The College Success Award offers families a unique way to identify schools that prioritize rigorous academics and college preparation."

College Success Award winners employ myriad policies and practices to help ensure their students will be successful after college. For example, in Kentucky, which has participated in the College Success Award since its inception, many high schools offer pathway programs that combine academics with exposure to careers in specific fields.

"We want to provide vibrant learning experiences for all our students — which means we are 'all in' when it comes to making sure every student is equipped to succeed after high school," said Commissioner Robbie Fletcher, Ed.D., of the Kentucky Department of Education. "For many, that means pursuing a postsecondary education. Our College Success Award-winning schools are models of excellence both within the Commonwealth and across the nation — underscoring our commitment to keeping students at the forefront of what we do each day."

In addition to building demand for greater data transparency, the College Success Award serves as a repository of excellence in high school education from which GreatSchools has identified best practices , conducted research , and shared stories from principals, parents, and teachers at schools doing an exceptional job of serving students from low-income families.

Explore the College Success Award methodology and browse the full list of winners at https://www.greatschools.org/gk/college-success-awards/ .

About GreatSchools

GreatSchools is the leading nonprofit providing high-quality information that supports parents pursuing a great education for their child, schools striving for excellence, and communities working to diminish inequities in education. We are the only national organization that collects and analyzes data from all 51 state departments of education and the federal government to provide analysis, insights, and school quality ratings for parents, partners, researchers, and policymakers. Over 49 million users visit GreatSchools' award-winning website annually to learn about schools in their area, explore research insights, and access thousands of free, evidence-based parenting resources to support their child's learning and well-being. Learn more at GreatSchools.org and join us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook .

1 Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Washington

