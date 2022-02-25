1,456 MINNESOTA YOUTH BASKETBALL TEAMS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 31st ANNUAL MYAS GRADE STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS OVER THE NEXT THREE WEEKENDS

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, 578 3rd-8th grade girls' community-based travel basketball teams from across the state of Minnesota descend on 9 host locations across the Twin Cities for the start of the 31st annual MYAS Grade State Basketball Championships. This tournament continues March 5-6 with 497 3rd-6th grade boys' teams (8 host locations), and March 12-13, with 381 7th-8th grade boys' teams (7 host locations). This event has become the largest youth basketball tournament in the state of Minnesota and one of the largest in the nation, with 1,456 teams competing for the opportunity to call themselves state champions!

The Grade State Basketball Championship is the premier event of the winter community-based youth basketball season. It features youth travel teams of all levels of play from 192 Minnesota Youth Basketball Alliance (MYBA) parent-volunteer youth basketball associations.

During each weekend of the 2022 Grade State tournament, we are emphasizing sportsmanship with our strategic partner, Youth 1st. A Conduct 1st environment will be instilled at each playing location, and messaging before and during the event will focus on the importance of creating this environment during each state tournament game. Each participating team whose coaches, players, and spectators display good behavior and positive conduct during each of their games – as voted upon by the game officials – will be recognized as Youth 1st Team Award winners following the Championships.

The MYAS/Youth 1st sportsmanship and officials' recognition emphasize positive conduct and good sportsmanship from players, coaches, and parents/spectators. It is a simple but significant way to get everyone to:

Remember that it's about the kids (it is their game).

(it is game). Keep competitive energy in check (officials are human and – like all of us – are not perfect).

(officials are human and – like all of us – are not perfect). Teach your players by exhibiting good conduct during competition.

by exhibiting good conduct during competition. Always respect officials and opponents (coaches, officials, and parents/spectators should partner to ensure the kids on both teams have a safe, positive, and productive experience).

"With all the challenges over the past few years in just getting the kids on the court, the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services is prouder than ever to partner with our communities on what we hope will be one of our greatest Grade State Basketball Championships," said Dawson Blanck, Executive Director of the MYAS. "We feel that our focus on sportsmanship and support for our game officials is perfectly timed to give a positive boost to youth sports in Minnesota."

About Minnesota Youth Athletic Services

Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Inc. (MYAS) was organized in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the delivery of youth sports services to young athletes, coaches, parents, game officials, and the youth athletic associations that serve them. MYAS is Minnesota's largest multi-sport organization focused solely on youth athletics, with more than 150,000 kids participating in our programs each year.

