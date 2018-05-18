$1.47 Billion Plastic Surgery Instruments Market by Type, Procedure, End User - Global Forecast to 2023

The global plastic surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1,479.0 Million by 2023 from USD 1,002.0 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1%

Increasing awareness and demand for cosmetic surgeries, growing number of age-related surgeries across the globe, and increasing incidence of cancer are the key drivers of the global plastic surgery instruments market.

This market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and other plastic surgery instruments. In 2018, the handheld instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing number of plastic surgeries and the wide range of uses of handheld instruments in almost all types of plastic surgical procedures.

Based on procedure, the plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the high demand and growing public acceptance of cosmetic procedures, changing lifestyles, and growing willingness to spend on cosmetic surgeries across the globe.

The plastic surgery instruments market, by end user is segmented into hospitals and other end users segment. In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures performed in hospitals and increasing demand for cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Plastic Surgery Instruments: Market Overview

4.2 Plastic Surgery Instruments Market, By Procedure, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Cosmetic Surgery Market, By Type (2018-2023)

4.4 Plastic Surgery Instruments Market, By Type, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness of Cosmetic Procedures

5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Age-Related Plastic Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidence of Cancer

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Safety Regulations for Aesthetic and Cosmetic Procedures

5.2.2.2 Growing Adoption of Non-Surgical and Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Social Stigma Associated With Cosmetic Treatments



6 Plastic Surgery Instruments Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Handheld Instruments

6.2.1 Forceps

6.2.2 Needle Holders

6.2.3 Scissors

6.2.4 Retractors

6.2.5 Other Handheld Instruments

6.3 Electrosurgical Instruments

6.3.1 Bipolar Instruments

6.3.2 Monopolar Instruments

6.4 Other Plastic Surgery Instruments



7 Plastic Surgery Instruments Market, By Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cosmetic Surgery

7.2.1 Breast Procedures

7.2.2 Face and Head Cosmetic Surgery

7.2.3 Body & Extremities Cosmetic Procedures

7.3 Reconstructive Surgery

7.3.1 Breast Reconstruction Surgery

7.3.2 Congenital Deformity Correction

7.3.3 Tumor Removal

7.3.4 Other Reconstructive Surgeries



8 Plastic Surgery Instruments Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Other End Users



9 Plastic Surgery Instruments Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 RoE

9.4 Asia

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia (RoA)

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions (2015-2018)

10.3.2 Partnerships (2015-2018)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sklar Surgical Instruments

11.2 Zimmer Biomet

11.3 KLS Martin Group

11.4 B. Braun Melsungen

11.5 Integra Lifesciences

11.6 Karl Storz

11.7 Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie

11.8 Bmt Medizintechnik

11.9 Anthony Products

11.10 Bolton Surgical

11.11 Surgicon

11.12 Blink Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/drmg4x/1_47_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-47-billion-plastic-surgery-instruments-market-by-type-procedure-end-user---global-forecast-to-2023--300651082.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

